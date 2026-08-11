Anne Hathaway is ending an already packed 2026 movie run with a role that could leave audiences seriously unsettled. Amazon MGM Studios has released the full trailer for “Verity,” the highly anticipated adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s bestselling psychological thriller, and the footage reveals a seductive mystery involving secrets, obsession, murder and a woman who may not be as helpless as she appears.

Hathaway plays the enigmatic Verity Crawford, a hugely successful author who is left unable to walk or speak after a devastating accident. But the supposedly incapacitated writer becomes the center of an increasingly disturbing mystery when struggling author Lowen Ashleigh, played by Dakota Johnson, is hired to finish Verity’s bestselling book series.

And then Lowen finds something she was never supposed to see.

Dakota Johnson Discovers Verity’s Terrifying Confession

Dakota Johnson‘s Lowen initially sees the job as a financial lifeline. Verity’s husband, Jeremy Crawford (Josh Hartnett), tells her that his wife cannot complete the final installment of her hugely successful series.

But inside the isolated Crawford home, Lowen discovers a hidden manuscript, an alleged autobiography containing shocking revelations about Verity’s life.

The manuscript could completely destroy the family’s carefully constructed image.

Anne Hathaway’s voice becomes increasingly chilling as Verity narrates her alleged confession. “This is my confession, my autobiography,” she says in the trailer, before warning that there is “only darkness ahead.”

That discovery sends Lowen down a rabbit hole where reality, desire and paranoia begin to collide.

Is Verity Really Unable to Move?

One of the trailer’s biggest mysteries revolves around Hathaway’s character herself. Verity is presented as unable to communicate or walk following her accident. Yet Lowen begins seeing disturbing images of her around the family’s mansion.

The trailer repeatedly plays with the possibility that Verity may be watching Lowen or that Lowen may be losing her grip on reality.

Even more unsettling is Lowen’s growing relationship with Jeremy.

What begins as a professional arrangement becomes increasingly intimate, creating an explosive situation inside a home where Verity remains physically present even when she appears incapable of responding.

At one point, Lowen questions whether the writing she has discovered could really have come from Verity. “Her fans know her voice,” she says. “They would know it’s not her.”

That question could be at the heart of the entire movie.

Anne Hathaway Goes From Glamorous to Sinister

The Verity trailer also gives Anne Hathaway a striking dual presentation.

One version of Verity appears glamorous and composed, dressed in an eye-catching red outfit. Another is pale, vulnerable and apparently trapped inside her own body.

The contrast creates a central question: Which Verity is real?

The film combines psychological thriller elements with romance, erotic tension and horror, placing it in territory similar to recent domestic thriller hits such as “The Housemaid.”

With Hoover’s enormous fan base and Hathaway and Johnson leading the cast, “Verity” could become one of Amazon MGM’s biggest genre releases of the fall.

‘Verity’ Release Date

Directed by Michael Showalter, who previously worked with Hathaway on “The Idea of You,” the film features a screenplay by Nick Antosca.

The cast also includes Ismael Cruz Córdova and Brady Wagner.

“Verity” was originally scheduled for release earlier in 2026 but was moved to avoid competing directly with Hathaway’s return in “The Devil Wears Prada 2.”

The new release date could ultimately prove more appropriate. With its disturbing mansion setting, psychological twists, and increasingly sinister atmosphere, “Verity” arrives just as audiences head into the Halloween season.

The film opens exclusively in U.S. theaters on October 2, 2026.

And if the trailer is hiding even bigger twists, audiences may want to think twice before trusting anything Verity says.