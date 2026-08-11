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‘American Hostage’ Trailer: Jon Hamm Faces a 63-Hour Nightmare in a True-Story Thriller

Amazon MGM+ American Hostage Trailer Jon Hamm 63-Hour Nightmare in a True-Story Thriller Giovanni Ribisi

Amazon MGM

‘American Hostage’ Trailer: Jon Hamm Faces a 63-Hour Nightmare in a True-Story Thriller

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Jon Hamm is trading the polished world of Mad Men for a terrifying true story in “American Hostage,” and the first trailer suggests his latest role could be one of the most intense of his career. Amazon MGM+ has unveiled the first look at the psychological thriller, which is based on the acclaimed scripted podcast of the same name and dramatizes a bizarre 1977 hostage crisis that unfolded live around an Indianapolis radio station.

Jon Hamm plays Fred Heckman, a popular radio reporter whose ordinary broadcast suddenly becomes the center of a deadly standoff when hostage-taker Tony Kiritsis (Giovanni Ribisi) demands airtime.

What follows is a 63-hour nightmare.

Jon Hamm’s Radio Reporter Is Trapped in a Deadly Game

American Hostage trailer wastes little time establishing the stakes. Kiritsis calls Heckman’s radio program and announces that he has taken a man hostage. A 12-gauge shotgun is reportedly positioned against the hostage’s neck, transforming what should have been another radio broadcast into an extraordinary life-or-death situation.

“I’m a mad, mean mother,” Ribisi’s character declares in the trailer, making it clear that anyone attempting to intervene could put the hostage in even greater danger.

Jon Hamm’s Heckman and his colleagues are then forced to make an impossible decision: Do they give the hostage-taker exactly what he wants and put him on live radio? Eventually, Hamm delivers the line that changes everything:

“Hello Tony. You are live and on the air.”

From there, the radio studio becomes the unlikely command center for a crisis that refuses to end.

The Shocking True Story Behind ‘American Hostage’

“American Hostage” is rooted in the real-life 1977 standoff involving Tony Kiritsis and businessman Dick Hall, who was held hostage for three days.

Kristoffer Polaha portrays Hall in the series, revealing that he delved deep into the historical record to prepare for the role.

Polaha studied Hall’s book about the ordeal and its emotional aftermath, while also examining archived interviews, news footage and recordings connected to the case.

The actor says the extensive source material helped him understand not only what Hall experienced during the 63-hour ordeal but also how the trauma continued to affect him decades later.

That real-world foundation gives the series an especially unsettling quality. This isn’t a fictional hostage scenario invented for television. The central crisis actually happened, and the radio broadcast became part of its extraordinary history.

Giovanni Ribisi’s Tony Kiritsis Raises the Tension

Giovanni Ribisi appears to be going all-in on one of the show’s most disturbing figures. His portrayal of Kiritsis is volatile, unpredictable and deeply threatening, creating a dangerous counterweight to Hamm’s increasingly desperate reporter.

The central conflict isn’t simply whether Heckman can keep the hostage-taker talking. It’s whether every word spoken on the radio could determine whether someone lives or dies.

The series also stars William Jackson Harper, Mireille Enos, Jonathan Tucker and Kat Cunning.

‘American Hostage’ Release Date

Created by Shawn Ryan and Eileen Myers, the eight-episode thriller is directed by Adam Arkin and Nina Lopez Corrado, with Arkin directing the first four episodes.

“American Hostage” will premiere on Amazon MGM+ on September 20, with its first two episodes arriving together. The eight-episode season is scheduled to conclude on November 1.

For Hamm, the series offers a dramatically different showcase from his most recognizable work. Polaha, who has worked with Hamm previously, described watching the actor lead and produce the project as a masterclass in storytelling.

And judging by the trailer, viewers are about to see Jon Hamm trapped in a situation where one microphone, one hostage-taker and one wrong decision could mean everything.

  • Amazon MGM+ American Hostage Trailer Jon Hamm 63-Hour Nightmare in a True-Story Thriller Giovanni Ribisi
  • Amazon MGM+ American Hostage Trailer Jon Hamm 63-Hour Nightmare in a True-Story Thriller Giovanni Ribisi

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