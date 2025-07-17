Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Google Launches ‘100 Zeros’: A Secret Hollywood Push to Make You Love Tech Again

Google Launches ‘100 Zeros’: A Secret Hollywood Push to Make You Love Tech Again Range Media Partners

Hollywood

Google Launches ‘100 Zeros’: A Secret Hollywood Push to Make You Love Tech Again

Screen Plunge
Published on

In a move that blends Silicon Valley ambition with Hollywood storytelling, Google has launched a stealthy film and TV production initiative dubbed “100 Zeros.” The mission? To rewrite the cultural narrative around emerging technologies—from artificial intelligence to spatial computing—and reshape public perception of Big Tech in the process.

This multi-year co-production venture is being developed in partnership with Range Media Partners, a powerful entertainment management company. Housed under Google’s Platforms & Devices division—the same branch behind Android—100 Zeros marks the tech giant’s boldest step yet into mainstream entertainment.



Why It’s Called ‘100 Zeros’

The name “100 Zeros” is a clever nod to Google’s origin. It references the word “googol,” which means a 1 followed by 100 zeros—a fitting metaphor for a company trying to influence how billions of people think about tech, one story at a time.

But this isn’t a flashy YouTube Originals reboot. Nor is it a wave of prominent product placements. Instead, Google is investing in high-concept, narrative-driven film and TV projects—some of which are already quietly making the rounds at major festivals and streaming platforms.

From Horror Films to AI Stories: What Google’s Already Done

You may not have noticed, but Google’s 100 Zeros already made its on-screen debut with the indie horror flick “Cuckoo,” which premiered with the initiative’s logo in front of the film. Starring Euphoria breakout Hunter Schafer and distributed by Neon, “Cuckoo” taps into Gen Z’s fascination with eerie, tech-adjacent themes—precisely the kind of cultural resonance Google is chasing.

More recently, the initiative launched “AI On Screen,” a short film program that funds imaginative stories centred around artificial intelligence. Two titles have already emerged:

“Sweetwater,” a film about an AI fan-mail bot haunted by the death of a celebrity

“LUCID,” a mysterious project still under wraps

These early projects suggest that Google film production is targeting a younger, creatively curious audience and betting that powerful storytelling can shift skepticism about technology’s role in our lives.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Collider (@collider)

Hollywood Meets Silicon Valley—Literally

The 100 Zeros team includes seasoned Hollywood names, including Penny Lin, Casey Durant, and Tony Nguyen, who are embedded within Range Media. On Google’s side, Jonathan Zepp, Managing Director of Emerging Content Experiences, is leading the charge. “This isn’t about tech propaganda,” said a Google spokesperson. “It’s about responsible collaboration with the creative community to explore the future of technology through storytelling.”

Google’s Entertainment Gambit: Risk or Genius?

With public trust in Big Tech eroding and AI anxiety on the rise, Google’s entertainment strategy may be its most culturally significant pivot yet. While companies like Meta and Amazon have stumbled with their media ambitions, Google is playing the long game—quietly shaping the future of tech’s public image one screenplay at a time.


Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Pete Davidson Expecting First Child With Model Girlfriend Elsie Hewitt

Pete Davidson Expecting First Child With Model Girlfriend Elsie Hewitt
By July 17, 2025
Coldplay Kiss Cam Sparks Viral Scandal, Exposes Alleged Affair Between Astronomer CEO and HR Chief Andy Byron, CEO of Astronomer, and his HR chief, Kristin Cabot

Coldplay Kiss Cam Sparks Viral Scandal, Exposes Alleged Affair Between Astronomer CEO and HR Chief
By July 17, 2025
Fuel-Control Switches Under Scrutiny in Air India 171 Crash: Pilot Error or System Failure? Boeing Dreamliner Pilot

Fuel-Control Switches Under Scrutiny in Air India 171 Crash: Pilot Error or System Failure?
By July 17, 2025
Google Launches ‘100 Zeros’: A Secret Hollywood Push to Make You Love Tech Again Range Media Partners

Google Launches ‘100 Zeros’: A Secret Hollywood Push to Make You Love Tech Again
By July 18, 2025
Drake and Sexyy Red Kick Off Morning at ‘Wealth and Hellness’ Retreat Wireless festival DJ Zack Bia BenDaDonn, retired NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel

Drake and Sexyy Red Kick Off Morning at ‘Wealth and Hellness’ Retreat
By July 17, 2025
Fan-Led ‘SaveWOT’ Campaign Surpasses 200,000 Signatures, Fueling Hope for ‘Wheel of Time’ Revival Amazon Sony Prime Video

Fan-Led ‘SaveWOT’ Campaign Surpasses 200,000 Signatures, Fueling Hope for ‘Wheel of Time’ Revival
By July 17, 2025
Trump Says Coca-Cola to Ditch Corn Syrup for Cane Sugar in the U.S. US Coke Robert F. Kennedy jr. MAGA Diet Coke

Trump Says Coca-Cola to Ditch Corn Syrup for Cane Sugar in the U.S.
By July 17, 2025
Where to Get the Best National Hot Dog Day Deals in 2025

Where to Get the Best National Hot Dog Day Deals in 2025
By July 17, 2025
Superbot Hits 1 Million+ Daily Calls, Powers 9+ Languages Across India’s Key Industries Automatic Speech Recognition PinnacleWorks,

Superbot Hits 1 Million+ Daily Calls, Powers 9+ Languages Across India’s Key Industries
By July 17, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals

India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals
By May 6, 2025
ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025

ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025
By April 4, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Air India Dreamliner Crash Sparks Fresh Crisis for Boeing, Stock Plunges 4.8% TATA Sons Air India Crash Craig Wilson Boeing’s new CEO, Kelly Ortberg,Dave Calhoun

Air India Dreamliner Crash Sparks Fresh Crisis for Boeing, Stock Plunges 4.8%
By June 13, 2025
Google Launches ‘100 Zeros’: A Secret Hollywood Push to Make You Love Tech Again Range Media Partners

Google Launches ‘100 Zeros’: A Secret Hollywood Push to Make You Love Tech Again
By July 18, 2025
Superbot Hits 1 Million+ Daily Calls, Powers 9+ Languages Across India’s Key Industries Automatic Speech Recognition PinnacleWorks,

Superbot Hits 1 Million+ Daily Calls, Powers 9+ Languages Across India’s Key Industries
By July 17, 2025
Onetab.ai Raises New Funding For AI-Driven Software Development

Onetab.ai Raises New Funding For AI-Driven Software Development
By July 17, 2025
Addison Rae Says Record Labels Paid Her Just $20 for TikTok Posts

Addison Rae Says Record Labels Paid Her Just $20 for TikTok Posts
By June 5, 2025
Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans

Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans
By May 18, 2025
Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts X Parody Accounts

Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts
By April 8, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
New Mexico Flash Floods Kill 3, Including Two Children, Just Days After Texas Deluge Donald trump Climate Change

New Mexico Flash Floods Kill 3, Including Two Children, Just Days After Texas Deluge
By July 10, 2025
Ted Cruz Slammed for Slashing Weather Forecasting Funds as Texas Floods Kill 100+ Big Beautiful Bill Climate Change Donald Trump Budget Cuts

Ted Cruz Slammed for Slashing Weather Forecasting Funds as Texas Floods Kill 100+
By July 8, 2025
Was It the Air? ‘Murderland’ Author Links Tacoma Pollution to Rise of Serial Killers Like Ted Bundy and Gary Ridgway Caroline Fraser

Was It the Air? ‘Murderland’ Author Links Tacoma Pollution to Rise of Serial Killers Like Ted Bundy and Gary Ridgway
By June 20, 2025
Air France AF136’s Oceanic U-Turn Stuns Passengers and Sends Aviation Industry Scrambling Chicago O’Hare Paris to Chicago on Air France Flight AF136 Charles de Gaulle Airport

Aviation

Air France AF136’s Oceanic U-Turn Stuns Passengers and Sends Aviation Industry Scrambling
Ozzy Osbourne’s Final Show With Black Sabbath to Be Livestreamed Globally — Here’s How to Watch

Metal

Ozzy Osbourne’s Final Show With Black Sabbath to Be Livestreamed Globally — Here’s How to Watch
Elon Musk’s Daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson Makes Drag Debut at Anti-ICE Fundraiser

E! News

Elon Musk’s Daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson Makes Drag Debut at Anti-ICE Fundraiser
To Top
Loading...