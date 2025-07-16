Eminem’s ‘STANS’ Documentary Hits Theaters for One Weekend Only

Connect with us

For the fans who wrote letters, memorized every verse, and never missed a release—Eminem is finally writing back. The rap legend is dropping a one-of-a-kind documentary, STANS, in theaters for a limited time only. The film, which explores the intense, often emotional world of superfandom, will be shown exclusively at over 135 AMC Theatres across the U.S. from August 7 to 10. The STANS trailer is out.

Produced by Shady Films, DIGA Studios, Fuqua Films, and MTV Entertainment Studios, and directed by Steven Leckart, STANS had its critically acclaimed debut at SXSW London last month. Now, U.S. fans will get a rare chance to see Eminem like never before—through the eyes of the people who’ve followed his every move for nearly three decades.



“What’s Your First Question?”

The STANS teaser trailer, which dropped last week, features snippets of Eminem’s iconic career, intercut with anonymous fan voices posing deeply personal questions: “Why did you write Stan?” “How’s your daughter?” “What goes on in your head?” The trailer ends with the rapper calmly saying, “What’s your first question?”

In the same spirit as the 2000 hit that inspired it, the documentary uses Stan—the track about a fan’s toxic obsession with his idol—as a springboard for a deeper reflection. However, unlike the tragic arc of that fictional fan, STANS highlights the real-life emotional impact Eminem has had on millions worldwide. “More than just an exploration of fandom,” the official synopsis reads, “the film examines the complicated relationship between one of the world’s most private artists and his massive public persona.”

Eminem Is Back With A Shady Kanye West Diss on JID’s “Animals (Pt. I)”

STANS Documentary That’s as Raw as Slim Shady Himself

Expect stylized recreations, never-before-seen archival footage, fan stories that mirror themes from Eminem’s lyrics, and a rare new interview with the man himself. This documentary is not a glossy celebration—it’s a raw, vulnerable look at what it means to be idolized, misunderstood, and loved at an extreme level.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Marshall Mathers (@eminem)

And the best part? STANS comes with an original soundtrack featuring previously unreleased music from Eminem, adding another layer of exclusivity to the project.

For global fans, the film will be distributed in over 1,600 theatres across more than 50 countries by Trafalgar Releasing, also beginning on August 7. International tickets go on sale July 24.

“Stan” Becomes Reality—And History

The influence of Eminem’s “Stan” has become so embedded in pop culture that it’s now a dictionary-defined word. In 2019, Stan was added to both the Oxford English Dictionary and Merriam-Webster as a noun meaning “an overzealous or obsessive fan.” Now, with STANS, Slim Shady is reclaiming the term—turning it into a heartfelt tribute.

For those who grew up with Eminem’s music, STANS promises a nostalgic, emotional ride. And for anyone still waiting for him to respond to that letter? This is as close as it gets.


