CDK India Named One of India’s Top 100 Mid-Size Workplaces for 2025

CDK India, the premier provider of automotive retail software, has been named one of India’s Top 100 Great Mid-size Workplaces 2025 by Great Place to Work®. This prestigious recognition firmly establishes CDK India on the map as an employer that excels in trust, innovation, and employee empowerment.

The accolade is part of Great Place to Work®’s annual certification process, which is widely regarded as the gold standard for identifying high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. CDK India’s debut entry into the Top 100 is a milestone in the company’s ongoing mission to build an inclusive, autonomous, and high-integrity work environment. “We’re especially proud to achieve this milestone for the first time,” said Ashish Saxena, Senior Director of Human Resources, CDK India. “It affirms our commitment to building a resilient workplace culture that not only attracts talent but helps it thrive.”







CDK’s people-first philosophy is reflected in its consistent global certifications—being named a Great Place to Work® in India since 2020, in the U.S. since 2022, and most recently, in Canada for the first time in 2025.

The 2025 survey conducted by Great Place to Work® evaluated anonymous employee feedback through its Trust Index Survey™, which measures key components like leadership effectiveness, innovation, values, trust, financial growth, and the ability to maximize human potential.

Some standout results from the CDK India employee survey include:

92% of employees feel empowered to take time off when needed.

93% reported feeling genuinely welcomed when they joined the company.

87% cited strong camaraderie and a warm, inclusive environment.

“Our processes are designed to be inclusive, scalable, and transparent,” added Saxena. “This ensures that each team member experiences clarity in their career path and understands how they contribute to our broader mission.”

Built for the Future of Work

For CDK, this recognition is more than a badge of honor—it’s a validation of systems that are intentionally designed to empower individuals. With a focus on autonomy, CDK employees are encouraged to take initiative, solve challenges with perspective, and lead with conviction. “This award reflects the strength of our foundational systems,” said Sandeep Jain, Managing Director, CDK India. “It’s a recognition of how we invest in our people and communities—where they work, live, and grow.”