Murder, Mistresses & Safari Lies: Hulu’s ‘Trophy Wife’ Docuseries Exposes a Twisted Love Triangle That Turned Deadly

Docuseries

Hulu’s latest true crime docuseries, Trophy Wife: Murder On Safari, plunges into a case as surreal as it is sinister: a wealthy Pittsburgh dentist, his longtime mistress, and a big-game hunting trip that ended in bloodshed. Directed by Dani Sloane, the three-part series investigates the 2016 murder of Bianca Rudolph, whose lifeless body was discovered in a Zambian cabin during what was supposed to be a routine hunting excursion with her husband, Dr. Larry Rudolph.

Fast forward to 2023—Larry Rudolph was convicted of murdering his wife, and his mistress, Lori Milliron, was found guilty of being an accessory after the fact. However, as the series reveals, the story extends far deeper than a fatal love triangle.



Set against a backdrop of Africa’s wild terrain, the opening sequence sets the tone: a leopard stalking its prey is intercut with a prison phone call between Larry Rudolph and Lori Milliron, hinting at the predator lurking behind the charming façade. Through interviews with Larry Rudolph himself, Milliron, their children, former colleagues, and even his former business partner, the docuseries unveils a portrait of a man who built an empire of lies.

ABC News Studios - Trophy Wife : Murder On Safari

ABC News Studios – Trophy Wife: Murder On Safari

Known in Pennsylvania for his slick dental commercials, Larry Rudolph allegedly faked disability—after a crocodile bit off part of his finger—and launched a shady new dental business called Three Rivers Dentistry. It was here he met Lori Milliron, a hygienist who became both his lover and alleged accomplice. The documentary highlights his history of infidelity and manipulation, all masked by a seemingly idyllic family life.

 

Yet, despite a gripping premise, critics argue the pacing is off. The first episode takes nearly 40 minutes before even addressing the central murder, instead meandering through Larry Rudolph’s personal and professional life. The timeline hops confusingly, and crucial questions are left unasked or unanswered.

That said, the Trophy Wife: Murder On Safari docuseries does succeed in delivering some jaw-dropping revelations. One anecdote involves an ex-girlfriend allegedly preserving a sex-soaked pair of underwear as proof of the affair—a moment both disturbing and telling of Rudolph’s double life.

Visually, the series dazzles, with stylized shots and an ominous soundtrack. However, viewers hoping for tight, investigative storytelling may be disappointed. While the story of Bianca’s tragic death—and the FBI’s extraordinary international case—could have made for a tight 90-minute documentary, Trophy Wife stretches its content thin across three episodes.

If you’re a true crime enthusiast, you might still find value in the details. But for many, Googling the case might deliver more clarity—and less frustration—than this overproduced docuseries.


Related Topics:
Murder, Mistresses & Safari Lies: Hulu's 'Trophy Wife' Docuseries Exposes a Twisted Love Triangle That Turned Deadly

Loading...