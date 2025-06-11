Alex Cooper Accuses Former Boston University Coach of Sexual Harassment in Documentary ‘Call Her Alex’

Podcast powerhouse Alex Cooper has come forward with disturbing allegations of sexual harassment and abuse of power during her time as a student-athlete at Boston University, claiming a former women’s soccer coach subjected her to inappropriate behavior and retaliatory benchings when she refused to share personal sexual details. In the documentary ‘Call Her Alex’ directed by Ry Russo-Young, Cooper, who rose to global fame as the creator and host of Call Her Daddy, opens up for the first time about the trauma she says she endured as a sophomore midfielder at Boston University. The revelations have sent shockwaves across both the podcasting and collegiate sports communities.

“You Want to Play, Tell Me About Your Sex Life”

According to Alex Cooper, her then-coach — widely understood to be Nancy Feldman, a longtime figure in Boston University women’s soccer — made repeated comments about her body, asked invasive questions about her romantic life, and punished her with lost playing time when she didn’t comply.







“It was this psychotic game of, ‘You want to play, tell me about your sex life,’” Alex Cooper says in the film, as reported by Deadline. She alleges that Feldman would touch her thigh, comment on her legs, and repeatedly seek time alone with her.

Alex Cooper described the harassment as not only personal but isolating. “She began to fixate on me, way more than any other teammate of mine,” she said.

Boston University’s Alleged Inaction

The documentary also details Alex Cooper’s attempt to seek help through the university’s official channels. She and her mother reportedly met with the dean of athletics, where they outlined three years of harassment. Despite the gravity of their claims and documentation, Cooper stated that the school refused to investigate or take action against Nancy Feldman.

“Within five minutes, they had entirely dismissed everything I had been through,” Alex Cooper states in the film. While BU allegedly offered to maintain her scholarship, the coach remained in charge.

Boston University’s athletic department has not responded to media inquiries, and Nancy Feldman, who retired in 2022, has not made any public comment. A LinkedIn profile listed her as a board member of United Soccer Coaches, but the organization confirmed she resigned from the board last fall and declined further comment.

From BU Midfielder to Podcasting Icon

A New Jersey native, Alex Cooper played at Boston University from 2013 to 2015, appearing in 49 games. After college, she found viral success with Call Her Daddy, landing a $60 million deal with Spotify in 2021, followed by a $125 million contract with SiriusXM in 2024, making her the highest-paid woman in podcasting history.

Her guest list includes Vice President Kamala Harris, and she has often been dubbed “Gen Z’s Barbara Walters.”

By revealing this chapter of her past, Alex Cooper says she hopes to prevent similar abuse for future athletes: “If I don’t speak about this, it’s going to continue happening.”