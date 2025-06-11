Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Alex Cooper Accuses Former Boston University Coach of Sexual Harassment in Documentary ‘Call Her Alex’

Alex Cooper Accuses Former Boston University Coach of Sexual Harassment in Documentary 'Call Her Alex' Call Her Daddy Podcast

E! News

Alex Cooper Accuses Former Boston University Coach of Sexual Harassment in Documentary ‘Call Her Alex’

Screen Plunge
Published on

Podcast powerhouse Alex Cooper has come forward with disturbing allegations of sexual harassment and abuse of power during her time as a student-athlete at Boston University, claiming a former women’s soccer coach subjected her to inappropriate behavior and retaliatory benchings when she refused to share personal sexual details. In the documentary ‘Call Her Alex’ directed by Ry Russo-Young, Cooper, who rose to global fame as the creator and host of Call Her Daddy, opens up for the first time about the trauma she says she endured as a sophomore midfielder at Boston University. The revelations have sent shockwaves across both the podcasting and collegiate sports communities.

“You Want to Play, Tell Me About Your Sex Life”

According to Alex Cooper, her then-coach — widely understood to be Nancy Feldman, a longtime figure in Boston University women’s soccer — made repeated comments about her body, asked invasive questions about her romantic life, and punished her with lost playing time when she didn’t comply.



“It was this psychotic game of, ‘You want to play, tell me about your sex life,’” Alex Cooper says in the film, as reported by Deadline. She alleges that Feldman would touch her thigh, comment on her legs, and repeatedly seek time alone with her.

Alex Cooper described the harassment as not only personal but isolating. “She began to fixate on me, way more than any other teammate of mine,” she said.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hulu (@hulu)

Boston University’s Alleged Inaction

The documentary also details Alex Cooper’s attempt to seek help through the university’s official channels. She and her mother reportedly met with the dean of athletics, where they outlined three years of harassment. Despite the gravity of their claims and documentation, Cooper stated that the school refused to investigate or take action against Nancy Feldman.

“Within five minutes, they had entirely dismissed everything I had been through,” Alex Cooper states in the film. While BU allegedly offered to maintain her scholarship, the coach remained in charge.

Alex Cooper Hulu Documentary 'Call Her Alex'

Alex Cooper Hulu Documentary ‘Call Her Alex’

Boston University’s athletic department has not responded to media inquiries, and Nancy Feldman, who retired in 2022, has not made any public comment. A LinkedIn profile listed her as a board member of United Soccer Coaches, but the organization confirmed she resigned from the board last fall and declined further comment.

From BU Midfielder to Podcasting Icon

A New Jersey native, Alex Cooper played at Boston University from 2013 to 2015, appearing in 49 games. After college, she found viral success with Call Her Daddy, landing a $60 million deal with Spotify in 2021, followed by a $125 million contract with SiriusXM in 2024, making her the highest-paid woman in podcasting history.

Her guest list includes Vice President Kamala Harris, and she has often been dubbed “Gen Z’s Barbara Walters.”

By revealing this chapter of her past, Alex Cooper says she hopes to prevent similar abuse for future athletes: “If I don’t speak about this, it’s going to continue happening.”

  • Alex Cooper Accuses Former Boston University Coach of Sexual Harassment in Documentary 'Call Her Alex' Call Her Daddy Podcast
  • Alex Cooper Hulu Documentary 'Call Her Alex'
  • Alex Cooper Accuses Former Boston University Coach of Sexual Harassment in Documentary 'Call Her Alex' Call Her Daddy Podcast
  • Alex Cooper Hulu Documentary 'Call Her Alex'

Related Topics:, , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in E! News

Israel Prepares for Possible Iran Strike as U.S. Evacuates Personnel, Nuclear Talks Hang in Balance US evacuation US sitting duck Israel wars

Israel Prepares for Possible Iran Strike as U.S. Evacuates Personnel, Nuclear Talks Hang in Balance
By June 12, 2025
Diddy’s Ex-Girlfriend Testifies in Shocking Abuse Trial: “I Felt Like I Was Reading My Own Sexual Trauma” Sean Diddy Combs Cassie Ventura Freak offs

Diddy’s Ex-Girlfriend Testifies in Shocking Abuse Trial: “I Felt Like I Was Reading My Own Sexual Trauma”
By June 12, 2025
Prosecution Seeks Juror’s Removal in Sean “Diddy” Combs Trial Amid Explosive Abuse Testimony Cassie Ventura

Prosecution Seeks Juror’s Removal in Sean “Diddy” Combs Trial Amid Explosive Abuse Testimony
By June 12, 2025
Brad Pitt, F1: The movie, Apple haptic trailer, F1: The Movie trailer, haptic feedback iPhone, WWDC 2025, Apple TV+, Brad Pitt, Apple Original Films, Featured 

Apple’s Haptic ‘F1’ Trailer Starring Brad Pitt Lets You Feel the Action — Literally
By June 12, 2025
Homelander’s America Is Already Here — The Boys Season 4 Hits Too Close to Home Eric Kripke Amazon Prime Video The Boys Season 4

Homelander’s America Is Already Here — The Boys Season 4 Hits Too Close to Home
By June 12, 2025
“Scarface” and “Ozark” Star Harris Yulin Dies at 87 Just Before Filming New Series

“Scarface” and “Ozark” Star Harris Yulin Dies at 87 Just Before Filming New Series
By June 12, 2025
Oklahoma Lottery’s Digital Upgrade Sparks Excitement and Addiction Concerns iLottery Online Gambling Addiction

Oklahoma Lottery’s Digital Upgrade Sparks Excitement and Addiction Concerns
By June 11, 2025
Dune: Awakening Review-in-Progress: Survival, Sandworms & Sci-Fi Sadism on Arrakis FunCom Gameplay

Dune: Awakening Review-in-Progress: Survival, Sandworms & Sci-Fi Sadism on Arrakis
By June 11, 2025
Bandai Namco Rolls Out Elden Ring: NIGHTREIGN Patch 1.01.2 to Fix Critical Gameplay Bugs

Bandai Namco Rolls Out Elden Ring: NIGHTREIGN Patch 1.01.2 to Fix Critical Gameplay Bugs
By June 11, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals

India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals
By May 6, 2025
ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025

ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025
By April 4, 2025
India’s $4 Trillion Claim: Has It Really Overtaken Japan as the World’s 4th Largest Economy? BVR Subrahmanyam Niti Aayog International Monetary Fund (IMF)

India’s $4 Trillion Claim: Has It Really Overtaken Japan as the World’s 4th Largest Economy?
By May 29, 2025
5 Ways Moms Changing the ‘Shaadi’ Matchmaking Game: Muzz Matchmaking Moms Rshta Aunties Muzz, a Muslim-first matchmaking app India shadi wedding matchmaking

Top 5 Ways Moms Are Changing the ‘Shaadi’ Game
By May 21, 2025
Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations Bangladesh unemployment

Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations
By February 18, 2025
DJ Akademiks Shuts Down Drake Payola Rumors After Kendrick Lamar Battle Dave Free pGlang

DJ Akademiks Shuts Down Drake Payola Rumors After Kendrick Lamar Battle
By June 12, 2025
Dune: Awakening Review-in-Progress: Survival, Sandworms & Sci-Fi Sadism on Arrakis FunCom Gameplay

Dune: Awakening Review-in-Progress: Survival, Sandworms & Sci-Fi Sadism on Arrakis
By June 11, 2025
Strawberry Moon 2025: See Tonight’s Rare Lunar Display During Major Standstill June Moon

Strawberry Moon 2025: See Tonight’s Rare Lunar Display During Major Standstill
By June 11, 2025
Addison Rae Says Record Labels Paid Her Just $20 for TikTok Posts

Addison Rae Says Record Labels Paid Her Just $20 for TikTok Posts
By June 5, 2025
Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans

Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans
By May 18, 2025
How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC Capcut Desktop Video Editor

How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC
By April 8, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Glacier Collapse Destroys 90% of Swiss Village in Catastrophic Landslide Swiss Alps Glacier landslide Drone Blatten Village

Glacier Collapse Destroys 90% of Swiss Village in Catastrophic Landslide
By May 29, 2025
Barry Keoghan’s Raw Confession: “I’m an Addict” – Actor Opens Up About Trauma, Drugs, and Redemption

Barry Keoghan’s Raw Confession: “I’m an Addict” – Actor Opens Up About Trauma, Drugs, and Redemption
By May 24, 2025
Paul Rudd and Tim Robinson Explore the Tragic Comedy of Male Loneliness in A24’s Friendship

Paul Rudd and Tim Robinson Explore the Tragic Comedy of Male Loneliness in A24’s Friendship
By May 22, 2025
Jaden Smith Opens “I Love You” Restaurant Where Homeless People Eat Free Will Smith Vegans Meal I Love You Food Truck

E! News

Jaden Smith Opens “I Love You” Restaurant Where Homeless People Eat Free
Salma Hayek Stuns at 58 on Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Cover

Hollywood

Salma Hayek Stuns at 58 on Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Cover
Carlos Sainz Pit Lane Speeding Incident Triggers €1,000 Fine for Williams at Emilia Romagna GP Formula 1 F1 FIA

Emilia Romagna GP

Carlos Sainz Pit Lane Speeding Incident Triggers €1,000 Fine for Williams at Emilia Romagna GP
To Top
Loading...