Netflix Unveils Splinter Cell: Deathwatch Poster Ahead of Trailer Premiere at Anime NYC

Netflix Unveils Splinter Cell: Deathwatch Poster Ahead of Trailer Premiere at Anime NYC

Netflix has officially reignited excitement for one of gaming’s most iconic stealth franchises with the reveal of the first poster for Splinter Cell: Deathwatch. Ubisoft confirmed that the highly anticipated animated series will debut its teaser trailer today during Anime NYC, marking the return of covert operative Sam Fisher to the spotlight.

A Fresh Take on a Classic Stealth Icon

The series is led by Liev Schreiber (Ray Donovan, The Perfect Couple) as the voice of Sam Fisher, the legendary black ops agent at the heart of Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell franchise. According to Ubisoft, Deathwatch will modernize the series by moving into the age of hybrid warfare, combining the franchise’s trademark espionage with a sharper, contemporary edge.



The teaser poster sets the mood with Sam Fisher’s signature three-lens goggles, a symbol that has long represented stealth gaming at its finest. Early footage hints at a darker, more emotionally charged storyline, with Sam Fisher narrating: “Once you get used to the shadows, you see bad people for who they really are. And they’ll never see you coming for them.”

Story Hints: Shadows, Loss, and Revenge

The announcement video introduces a chilling scene — Sam Fisher’s night-vision goggles sinking beneath the water and a coffin bearing the name Douglas Shetland, marked “Beloved Father.” Fans of the original games will recognize Douglas Shetland as a recurring ally and adversary, teasing that the animated series could draw inspiration directly from Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory and Double Agent.

This blend of personal stakes with high-stakes espionage could make Deathwatch the most gripping adaptation of Splinter Cell to date.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ubisoft (@ubisoft)

The Creative Team Behind Deathwatch

The animated series comes from Ubisoft Film & Television in collaboration with acclaimed studios Sun Creature and Fost, with a powerhouse creative team leading the charge:

  • Derek Kolstad (John Wick, Nobody) – Head Writer & Executive Producer

  • Guillaume Dousse and Félicien Colmet-Daage – Directors

  • Hélène Juguet, Hugo Revon, Gérard Guillemot – Executive Producers for Ubisoft

Derek Kolstad’s involvement ensures that Splinter Cell: Deathwatch will deliver the same intensity and stylized action that made John Wick a global phenomenon.

From Video Game Legacy to Netflix Original

First launched in 2002, Ubisoft’s Splinter Cell quickly became one of the defining stealth-action games of its generation, spawning multiple sequels and tie-in novels. While fans have long awaited a new game, Splinter Cell: Deathwatch promises to bring Sam Fisher’s shadow war to life in a bold new way — exclusively on Netflix.

Release Timeline

  • Poster revealed: November 2025

  • Trailer premiere: Thursday at Anime NYC

  • Streaming exclusively on Netflix – release date to be confirmed

With Netflix backing, Liev Schreiber stepping into the role of Sam Fisher, and Derek Kolstad steering the story, Splinter Cell: Deathwatch could be the definitive adaptation fans have been waiting for. The countdown is on, and Fisher is finally ready to step out of the shadows again.


