Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Produce Afghanistan War Film for Netflix

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expanding their partnership with Netflix by producing a new feature film centered on the Afghanistan war.

The former Duke and Duchess of Sussex will serve as co-producers on a movie adaptation of No Way Out, a nonfiction book written by Major Adam Jowett. The project is being developed through the couple’s production company, Archewell Productions.

The film will tell the true story of British soldiers trapped under siege in the Taliban-controlled town of Musa Qala in Afghanistan’s Helmand province during 2006.

True Story Behind No Way Out

Major Adam Jowett’s book recounts the experiences of British troops defending a military compound against repeated Taliban attacks in one of the most dangerous regions of Afghanistan at the height of the conflict.

The story focuses on courage, survival, and the psychological toll of war as the soldiers endured intense combat conditions while isolated deep inside Taliban territory.

The adaptation is expected to blend military action with emotional storytelling, highlighting the personal experiences of service members during the long-running Afghanistan conflict.

The project also carries deep personal significance for Prince Harry, who served in the British Army for 10 years and completed two tours of duty in Afghanistan before leaving military service in 2015.

Prince Harry’s Personal Connection to Afghanistan

Throughout recent years, Prince Harry has remained closely connected to military and veteran causes. He founded the Invictus Games, an international competition supporting wounded and injured service personnel from around the world.

Harry has often spoken openly about his experiences in Afghanistan and the lasting emotional impact of military service.

Earlier this year, he responded to controversial remarks made by Donald Trump regarding allied military involvement in Afghanistan. Harry defended British troops and reflected on the sacrifices made during the conflict.

“I served there. I made lifelong friends there. And I lost friends there,” the duke said at the time.

That personal connection is expected to shape the emotional tone and authenticity of the upcoming Netflix production.

Archewell Continues Expanding Netflix Partnership

The Afghanistan war film marks another major project in the ongoing partnership between Archewell Productions and Netflix.

Since signing a multi-year deal with the streaming platform, Harry and Meghan have focused on documentaries, scripted projects, and socially driven storytelling. Previous projects included a documentary series focused on mental health, leadership, and the Invictus Games.

Industry analysts believe No Way Out could become one of Archewell’s most ambitious productions yet, combining real-life military history with cinematic storytelling designed for global audiences.

Netflix has not yet announced a release date, casting details, or production timeline for the project.