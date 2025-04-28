Inside Tom Hardy’s Savage, Balletic Madness in Netflix’s Havoc

Tom Hardy is back—and in full force—in Netflix’s latest action-noir thriller, Havoc, now streaming worldwide. Directed by Gareth Evans (The Raid, Gangs of London), Havoc is a brutal, balletic journey through a criminal underworld, and Hardy’s intense, eccentric performance is at the heart of it all. Featured on JustWatch.com with a special “Why to Watch” highlight, Tom Hardy describes Havoc as deeply personal, almost like a violent form of interpretive dance.

“There’s a secret geek in me that loves acting out in ‘interpretive dance’ through punching and kicking and biting and hitting people with hammers,” Hardy shared. “My inner violent twirly comes out [in Havoc]. It’s like a musical for someone like me.”

Premiered on April 25, 2025, Gareth Evans’ Havoc stars Tom Hardy alongside an impressive cast including Forest Whitaker, Timothy Olyphant, Luis Guzman, and Jessie Mei Li. Set in an unnamed American city but filmed entirely in Wales, the film follows a battered detective (Tom Hardy) as he navigates chaos to rescue the estranged son of a politician. With its stylish fight sequences and gritty storytelling, Havoc captures the essence of classic noir wrapped in modern, pulse-pounding action.

Despite a few production setbacks—including pandemic-related reshoots and delays from the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike—Havoc has quickly soared to the top of Netflix’s charts, outperforming other originals like iHostage and Jewel Thief. While reviews have been mixed, the movie’s high-energy choreography and Hardy’s magnetic performance have resonated with audiences. However, not everything about Hardy’s performance has gone unnoticed—or uncriticized. Known for his adventurous takes on accents, Tom Hardy’s latest attempt at an American dialect in Havoc has left some viewers scratching their heads.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix UK & Ireland (@netflixuk)

This isn’t unfamiliar territory for Tom Hardy. Whether it’s the peculiar growl of Bane in The Dark Knight Rises or the drawl in The Bikeriders, Hardy embraces the imperfect, character-driven approach to voice work. Speaking to Variety recently about his accents, Hardy admitted he isn’t obsessed with accuracy:

“Where’s the pathetic element? Where’s the wretch? Where’s the embarrassing moments? Where’s the weaknesses?” he asked, emphasizing that he seeks to humanize even the toughest characters.

Even if his dialects are occasionally baffling, it’s Tom Hardy’s total commitment to the role, flaws and all, that makes his performances so compelling. In Havoc, he embodies a man consumed by violence and survival, channelling his so-called “secret geek” passion for physical storytelling.

As Netflix users continue to debate his accent, there’s no denying Hardy’s presence is a significant part of Havoc’s success, for fans of stylised action, grounded character work, and gritty urban thrillers, Havoc and Hardy’s fearless performances are worth watching. Havoc is now streaming exclusively on Netflix.