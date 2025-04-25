Julianne Moore and Meghann Fahy Lead Netflix’s Haunting New Drama ‘Sirens’

This May, Netflix invites viewers to Cliff House — an exclusive coastal estate where the rich hide more than just their wealth. Sirens, a five-episode limited series, premieres May 22 and stars Julianne Moore, Meghann Fahy, and Milly Alcock in a psychological drama about obsession, identity, and control. At the centre of the drama is Michaela Kell (Julianne Moore), an elegant and enigmatic woman married to billionaire mogul Peter Kell (Kevin Bacon). Living with her is Simone DeWitt (Milly Alcock), a young assistant whose transformation under Michaela’s influence alarms her older sister Devon (Meghann Fahy). When Devon travels from Buffalo to the estate, she finds Simone embedded in Michaela’s glittering world — but something isn’t quite right.

A Bond Built on Secrets

Series creator Molly Smith Metzler (Maid) describes the dynamic between Michaela and Simone as “trauma-bonded” and “codependent.” As the trailer shows, this isn’t a simple friendship. Instead, both women rely on each other for emotional survival, but what they need from each other keeps shifting. Devon, increasingly alarmed, sees her sister caught in something darker than luxury. “No one knows you like a sister,” she warns — and her journey to protect Simone uncovers layers of secrets in their shared past.

More Than a Mystery

Though the setting and tension might hint at a murder mystery, Netflix’s Sirens resists easy genre labels. As Meghann Fahy explains, “It’s really a show about relationships and the way people desperately try to outrun their past.” Meghann Fahy’s Devon and Simone’s father, Bruce (Bill Camp), is suffering from a serious illness, and Meghann Fahy’s Devon’s mission is partly an effort to reconnect their family. But Simone, lost in her new identity, seems more focused on serving cocktails to Michaela’s powerful friends than facing her real life.

A Stylish Exploration of Power and Identity

With themes of class, self-image, and emotional escape, Sirens utilises its stunning location and chic aesthetic as more than just a backdrop. The series interrogates the ways people rebuild themselves — or lose themselves — in pursuit of belonging. Julianne Moore brings charisma and danger to Michaela, while the complex sibling bond between Milly Alcock and Meghann Fahy adds emotional depth to Netflix’s Sirens. It’s not about crime, but about how emotional manipulation can feel just as thrilling — and dangerous.

With its compelling performances, elegant setting, and character-driven storytelling, Sirens is set to be one of Netflix’s most talked-about new shows.

So, what truths lie beneath the surface of Cliff House? You’ll have to tune in on May 22 to find out.