Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Kommune and Netflix India Champion Senior Voices with the 4th Edition of Voices of Tomorrow

Kommune and Netflix India Champion Senior Voices with the 4th Edition of Voices of Tomorrow

Netflix

Kommune and Netflix India Champion Senior Voices with the 4th Edition of Voices of Tomorrow

Screen Plunge
Published on

Kommune and Netflix India have announced the launch of the fourth edition of Voices of Tomorrow (VOT), part of the Voice Equity Project. This unique initiative focuses on discovering and training senior adults aged 45 and above in professional dubbing and voice acting — proving it’s never too late to step behind the mic.

The five-month program, running from August to December 2025, will audition around 250 Mumbai-based English-fluent applicants, selecting 25 finalists for an 8-week intensive dubbing workshop. Participants will also benefit from a dedicated industry training week and hands-on studio experience, guided by celebrated voice coaches Shernaz Patel, Alekh Sangal, and Simran Singh.



Breaking Barriers in Voice Acting

Since 2022, Voices of Tomorrow has opened doors for underrepresented groups, including LGBTQIA+ communities, children from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, and senior individuals. Over 60 fresh voices have already been added to Netflix’s dubbing talent pool, many finding opportunities in films, series, audiobooks, and ads.

This year’s exclusive focus on senior adults taps into a well of talent rich in life experience, emotional depth, and authenticity — qualities increasingly sought after in an industry often driven by trends and synthetic audio.

Roshan Abbas, Founder of Kommune India, emphasized, “With Voices of Tomorrow, we’ve always believed in creating space for real stories and real voices. This edition dedicated to senior voices brings depth that deserves to be heard.”

Voices of Tomorrow - Kommune x Netflix India

Voices of Tomorrow – Roshan Abbas’ Kommune x Netflix India

A Career Path for Every Voice

Netflix India’s Senior Manager of Dubbing, Ashwini Kulkarni, shared, “Partnering with Kommune has helped us challenge traditional casting. As our content travels globally, authentic voices from India have an even greater role to play in shaping the world’s storytelling.”

Participants will not only master the technical and creative aspects of dubbing but also gain soft skills essential for success in the entertainment industry. The program aims to transform passion into profession, giving seniors the opportunity to contribute to films, streaming series, and even international productions.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kommune (@kommuneity)

A Legacy of Impact

Alumni from previous editions have already made their mark. Aajay K Chauhan voiced roles in Pushpa 2 and Dabba Cartel, Sangya Ojha brought characters to life in Gali Gali Sim Sim and Carry On, while Yatin Sangoi lent his voice to Squid Game 2.

By focusing on authentic storytelling and inclusivity, VOT continues to redefine the boundaries of who gets to be heard in the entertainment world. For Mumbai-based individuals aged 45+, this could be the chance to turn a hidden talent into a thriving career.


Related Topics:, , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Senators Demand Instagram Scrap New Map Feature Over Child Safety Fears

Senators Demand Instagram Scrap New Map Feature Over Child Safety Fears
By August 11, 2025
Audi F1 Team Partners with Revolut Ahead of 2026 Formula 1 Debut

Audi F1 Team Partners with Revolut Ahead of 2026 Formula 1 Debut
By August 11, 2025
Demi Lovato Reunites with Jonas Brothers at JONAS20 — Fans Lose It Over Possible Camp Rock 3

Demi Lovato Reunites with Jonas Brothers at JONAS20 — Fans Lose It Over Possible Camp Rock 3
By August 11, 2025
Taylor Swift Announces New Album ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ on Travis Kelce Podcast Teaser

Taylor Swift Announces New Album ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ on Travis Kelce Podcast Teaser
By August 12, 2025
Kommune and Netflix India Champion Senior Voices with the 4th Edition of Voices of Tomorrow

Kommune and Netflix India Champion Senior Voices with the 4th Edition of Voices of Tomorrow
By August 12, 2025
Lily James Becomes Whitney Wolfe Herd in Swiped — Hulu Drops First Trailer Ahead of TIFF Premiere Whitney Wolfe Herd Bumble Biopic

Lily James Becomes Whitney Wolfe Herd in Swiped — Hulu Drops First Trailer Ahead of TIFF Premiere
By August 11, 2025
Avalanche and Quboid Join Forces to Launch Blockchain-Based Loyalty Programs for Brands

Avalanche and Quboid Join Forces to Launch Blockchain-Based Loyalty Programs for Brands
By August 12, 2025
Sportz Interactive Strengthens Leadership Team to Drive Global Growth and GenAI Innovation

Sportz Interactive Strengthens Leadership Team to Drive Global Growth and GenAI Innovation
By August 11, 2025
Asian Firms Divided on Insolvency Outlook as Trade Uncertainty and Late Payments Bite Atradius Payment Practices Barometer survey

Asian Firms Divided on Insolvency Outlook as Trade Uncertainty and Late Payments Bite
By August 11, 2025
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns

Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
By July 31, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals

India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals
By May 6, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Avalanche and Quboid Join Forces to Launch Blockchain-Based Loyalty Programs for Brands

Avalanche and Quboid Join Forces to Launch Blockchain-Based Loyalty Programs for Brands
By August 12, 2025
SSSniperWolf Clowns Drake After He Admits She Left Him on Read Adin Ross

SSSniperWolf Clowns Drake After He Admits She Left Him on Read
By August 11, 2025
Nike’s 3D-Printed Air Max 1000 Finally Drops — And the All-Black Pair Is a Showstopper Zellerfeld

Nike’s 3D-Printed Air Max 1000 Finally Drops — And the All-Black Pair Is a Showstopper
By August 11, 2025
Senators Demand Instagram Scrap New Map Feature Over Child Safety Fears

Senators Demand Instagram Scrap New Map Feature Over Child Safety Fears
By August 11, 2025
Instagram Unleashes Reposts and Map Sharing in Major Update

Instagram Unleashes Reposts and Map Sharing in Major Update
By August 7, 2025
Instagram’s New 1,000-Follower Requirement to Go Live Sparks Backlash From Small Creators

Instagram’s New 1,000-Follower Requirement to Go Live Sparks Backlash From Small Creators
By August 4, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Dangerous Kratom Byproduct 7-OH Sold in Gas Stations Sparks Federal Crackdown — FDA Warns of Opioid-Like Risks

Dangerous Kratom Byproduct 7-OH Sold in Gas Stations Sparks Federal Crackdown — FDA Warns of Opioid-Like Risks
By August 6, 2025
Canadian Wildfires Trigger Air Quality Alerts Across Upper Midwest and Northeast U.S.

Canadian Wildfires Trigger Air Quality Alerts Across Upper Midwest and Northeast U.S.
By August 4, 2025
Lyme Disease in the Spotlight: 20 Celebrities Open Up About Their Hidden Battle Justin Timberlake Shania Twain, Justin Bieber, and Avril Lavigne Bella Hadid Alec Baldwin

Lyme Disease in the Spotlight: 20 Celebrities Open Up About Their Hidden Battle
By August 1, 2025
Azealia Banks Accuses Conor McGregor of Sending Unsolicited Nudes, Leaks Alleged Explicit Images

E! News

Azealia Banks Accuses Conor McGregor of Sending Unsolicited Nudes, Leaks Alleged Explicit Images
Fan-Led ‘SaveWOT’ Campaign Surpasses 200,000 Signatures, Fueling Hope for ‘Wheel of Time’ Revival Amazon Sony Prime Video

Amazon MGM

Fan-Led ‘SaveWOT’ Campaign Surpasses 200,000 Signatures, Fueling Hope for ‘Wheel of Time’ Revival
Elmo Breaks Silence After Antisemitic Hack on X: “Elmo Loves You” Elon Musk Donald trump Jeffrey Epstein Files

News

Elmo Breaks Silence After Antisemitic Hack on X: “Elmo Loves You”
To Top
Loading...