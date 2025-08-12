Kommune and Netflix India Champion Senior Voices with the 4th Edition of Voices of Tomorrow

Kommune and Netflix India have announced the launch of the fourth edition of Voices of Tomorrow (VOT), part of the Voice Equity Project. This unique initiative focuses on discovering and training senior adults aged 45 and above in professional dubbing and voice acting — proving it’s never too late to step behind the mic.

The five-month program, running from August to December 2025, will audition around 250 Mumbai-based English-fluent applicants, selecting 25 finalists for an 8-week intensive dubbing workshop. Participants will also benefit from a dedicated industry training week and hands-on studio experience, guided by celebrated voice coaches Shernaz Patel, Alekh Sangal, and Simran Singh.







Breaking Barriers in Voice Acting

Since 2022, Voices of Tomorrow has opened doors for underrepresented groups, including LGBTQIA+ communities, children from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, and senior individuals. Over 60 fresh voices have already been added to Netflix’s dubbing talent pool, many finding opportunities in films, series, audiobooks, and ads.

This year’s exclusive focus on senior adults taps into a well of talent rich in life experience, emotional depth, and authenticity — qualities increasingly sought after in an industry often driven by trends and synthetic audio.

Roshan Abbas, Founder of Kommune India, emphasized, “With Voices of Tomorrow, we’ve always believed in creating space for real stories and real voices. This edition dedicated to senior voices brings depth that deserves to be heard.”

A Career Path for Every Voice

Netflix India’s Senior Manager of Dubbing, Ashwini Kulkarni, shared, “Partnering with Kommune has helped us challenge traditional casting. As our content travels globally, authentic voices from India have an even greater role to play in shaping the world’s storytelling.”

Participants will not only master the technical and creative aspects of dubbing but also gain soft skills essential for success in the entertainment industry. The program aims to transform passion into profession, giving seniors the opportunity to contribute to films, streaming series, and even international productions.

A Legacy of Impact

Alumni from previous editions have already made their mark. Aajay K Chauhan voiced roles in Pushpa 2 and Dabba Cartel, Sangya Ojha brought characters to life in Gali Gali Sim Sim and Carry On, while Yatin Sangoi lent his voice to Squid Game 2.

By focusing on authentic storytelling and inclusivity, VOT continues to redefine the boundaries of who gets to be heard in the entertainment world. For Mumbai-based individuals aged 45+, this could be the chance to turn a hidden talent into a thriving career.