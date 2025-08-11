Connect with us

Mike Tyson Sued Over Alleged Unauthorized Use of Jay-Z, DMX & Ja Rule Track in Jake Paul Fight Promo

Mike Tyson Sued Over Alleged Unauthorized Use of Jay-Z, DMX & Ja Rule Track in Jake Paul Fight Promo Ty Fyffe Murdergram

Boxing

Mike Tyson Sued Over Alleged Unauthorized Use of Jay-Z, DMX & Ja Rule Track in Jake Paul Fight Promo

Legendary boxer Mike Tyson is facing a copyright lawsuit from producer Ty Fyffe, who claims Tyson used the 1998 song “Murdergram” — featuring Jay-Z, DMX, and Ja Rule — without permission to promote his blockbuster fight against Jake Paul.

The legal complaint, filed Thursday (Aug. 7), alleges Mike Tyson included the track in a 33-second Instagram video showing him training ahead of the highly publicized November bout. The video, which is no longer available on Tyson’s page, was reportedly captioned, “You know what time it is #PaulTyson” and listed the song title “Murdergram.”

According to Ty Fyffe, who co-wrote and produced the track for Jay-Z’s 1998 film Streets Is Watching, neither he nor his representatives authorized Mike Tyson to use the song. The suit asserts that mentioning the title alongside the fight promotion could have misled viewers into believing Ty Fyffe endorsed or was affiliated with Mike Tyson or the event.



A Song with Hip-Hop Royalty

“Murdergram” — released under Murder Inc. — brought together rap icons Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter, Earl “DMX” Simmons, and Jeffrey “Ja Rule” Atkins. While the artists themselves are not involved in the lawsuit, Ty Fyffe is seeking compensation directly from Mike Tyson, citing copyright infringement and misappropriation.

High Stakes and Record Viewership

Ty Fyffe’s complaint emphasizes that Mike Tyson’s use of the track played a role in boosting hype for the fight, which drew an estimated live audience of over 100 million viewers and broke Netflix streaming records. Reports suggest Mike Tyson earned more than $20 million from the event, with additional revenue from merchandise and his cannabis business.

The lawsuit contends that Mike Tyson’s conduct was “intentional, willful and with full knowledge” of Ty Fyffe’s copyright ownership, and that the producer has suffered ongoing economic losses as a result. Ty Fyffe is seeking a share of Tyson’s fight profits along with unpaid royalties for the use of “Murdergram.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Netflix US (@netflix)

No Comment from Tyson’s Camp

As of press time, representatives for Mike Tyson have not responded to requests for comment regarding the Murdergram lawsuit.

This legal clash adds a new layer of drama to the already headline-grabbing Mike Tyson-Jake Paul matchup, which was one of the most-watched sporting events in recent history. The case also underscores the growing tension between the worlds of sports promotion and intellectual property rights in the social media era, where music often plays a pivotal role in marketing campaigns.

Whether this dispute ends in a court battle or an out-of-court settlement remains to be seen, but one thing is clear: even decades after its release, “Murdergram” still packs a punch — in the ring and in the courtroom.

 


