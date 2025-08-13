Netflix Star Noah Centineo to Play Young John Rambo in Upcoming Prequel

The legendary Rambo franchise is officially getting an origin story — and it’s not who you might expect taking on the role. Noah Centineo, best known for his breakout performances in Netflix’s To All the Boys films and The Recruit, has been tapped to portray a young John Rambo in a prequel set during the Vietnam War.

The project, still in early development, will be helmed by Finnish filmmaker Jalmari Helander, acclaimed for his gritty 2022 action hit Sisu. According to insiders, Lionsgate — the studio behind the last two Rambo installments — is the leading contender to secure the distribution rights. Filming is tentatively planned for early 2026 in Thailand.







A Fresh Take on an Action Legend

First introduced in 1982’s First Blood, John Rambo became an action cinema icon under Sylvester Stallone, headlining four sequels over nearly four decades and amassing over $800 million in box office revenue worldwide. Sylvester Stallone’s portrayal defined the role, blending raw physicality with an undercurrent of emotional depth.

The new film will explore Rambo’s formative years as a young soldier during the Vietnam War — a period that shaped his unmatched combat skills, survival instincts, and deep emotional scars. This untold chapter could offer a more character-driven look at the man before the mayhem.

No Sylvester Stallone Cameo — For Now

Reports suggest that Sylvester Stallone is not attached to the project in any capacity at this stage, either in front of or behind the camera. While fans may miss the original star’s presence, the creative team appears committed to building a fresh interpretation for a new generation.

Jalmari Helander’s involvement suggests the action will remain intense and grounded, much like Sisu’s brutal, minimalist style. This approach could bridge the gap between Centineo’s softer rom-com image and Rambo’s hardened persona.

Centineo’s Career Shift

For Noah Centineo, this Netflix role marks a dramatic shift from his previous work. After rising to fame as the charming lead in Netflix romantic comedies, he transitioned into action and drama with appearances in Black Adam, Dream Scenario, and Netflix’s espionage series The Recruit. His 2024 credits include Alex Garland’s Warfare and the indie drama Our Hero, Balthazar.

Portraying a young Rambo with Netflix will demand a physical and emotional transformation — something audiences are already buzzing about. If successful, this could cement Noah Centineo as a serious action star.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rambo: Last Blood (@rambomovie)

With script details under wraps, fans can only speculate how closely the film will align with Rambo’s established backstory. Will we see the brutal realities of the Vietnam War? The bonds and betrayals that shaped him? Or the first glimpses of the relentless survivor the world came to know?

Rambo is gearing up for a new mission — and this time, it’s going back to where it all began.