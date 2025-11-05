Connect with us

Diplo Stirs Chaos With Shocking Claim About Dating Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau — Then Walks It Back

Diplo Stirs Chaos With Shocking Claim About Dating Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau — Then Walks It Back

Diplo Stirs Chaos With Shocking Claim About Dating Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau — Then Walks It Back

American DJ and music producer Diplo has once again proven he knows how to dominate headlines — this time with an outrageous claim that he dated both Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau.

Appearing on the Smart Girl Dumb Questions podcast, the 46-year-old hitmaker stirred laughter and confusion when he casually claimed romantic ties to both the “I Kissed a Girl” singer and Canada’s former prime minister.

Discussing Canada’s “horny” reputation, Diplo joked about the country’s “hot prime minister,” adding, “I did date Trudeau too. That was a weird one, though, because I’m not into politicians.”

The comment immediately sent social media into overdrive, with fans unsure whether the DJ was serious or simply trolling the audience.

Podcast Clarifies: ‘It Was a Joke!’

After the interview went viral, the podcast’s official YouTube account was quick to issue a clarification, confirming that Diplo’s Trudeau remark was made entirely in jest.

When one viewer asked if Diplo was serious about dating the Canadian leader, the account replied: “lol!! no that part was a joke.”

Still, the DJ’s deadpan delivery had already done the damage — sparking memes, disbelief, and a fresh wave of online chatter about Katy Perry’s real relationship with Trudeau.

The Katy Perry Connection

While Diplo’s Justin Trudeau claim was all in good fun, his past with Katy Perry was very real. The pair briefly dated in 2014, often spotted at Coachella and industry parties. Katy Perry later ranked Diplo third on her list of ex-lovers, behind Orlando Bloom and John Mayer, a moment that Diplo playfully responded to on X (then Twitter): “I don’t even remember having sex.”cHe later added: “I won the bronze in sex Olympics.”

Now, Katy Perry — 41 and recently separated from Bloom — has reportedly been dating Trudeau, 53, since the summer of 2025. The pair went public during a romantic birthday trip to Paris, where they were photographed holding hands.

According to reports, sources close to the couple say they are “simpatico on everything — politics, kids, and French food.

 

Trudeau and Perry: A New Power Couple?

Trudeau, who split from Sophie Grégoire Trudeau in 2023 after 18 years of marriage, has three children. Perry, meanwhile, shares a 5-year-old daughter, Daisy, with Bloom.

The new couple’s romance — blending pop royalty with political pedigree — has already captivated tabloids. And while Diplo’s tongue-in-cheek comment added a bizarre twist to their story, it’s clear that Perry and Trudeau’s connection is the real headline.

Whether it’s humor, hype, or a bit of both, Diplo’s knack for stirring pop culture chaos remains unmatched.

