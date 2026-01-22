Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Textbook Maneuver Returns With ‘Murmur 3 Home (Radio Edit)’

Textbook Maneuver Returns With ‘Murmur 3 Home (Radio Edit)’ Michael Keane

EDM

Textbook Maneuver Returns With ‘Murmur 3 Home (Radio Edit)’

Sound Plunge
Published on

Rising experimental electronic producer Textbook Maneuver is set to open 2026 with a shimmering new release. His latest single, ‘Murmur 3 Home (Radio Edit)’, arrives on January 23, 2026 via his independent imprint Life Science Records, accompanied by a dreamlike music video that extends the track’s emotional and visual universe.

The release serves as the closing chapter of Textbook Maneuver’s immersive debut album, Adrenaline Slip (2025), a project that has steadily earned acclaim across the global IDM and leftfield electronic scene. With nearly 150,000 streams already amassed across platforms, the project has positioned Textbook Maneuver as one of the genre’s most compelling new voices.

An Artist on the Rise in Experimental Electronic Music

Operating under the alias Textbook Maneuver, Bronx-born, New Jersey-based composer Michael Keane blends classical training with a fiercely DIY, punk-rooted ethos. His music balances cerebral sound design with emotional storytelling, pulling influence from an eclectic spectrum that spans Genesis (Duke era), Rush, Gary Numan, and Jean-Michel Jarre, through to Aphex Twin, Jon Hopkins, Nils Frahm, and Vangelis.

Michael Keane’s rise has been accelerated by high-profile recognition, including a recent remix of his track ‘Adrenaline Slip’ by IDM legend µ-Ziq, which premiered via Wonderland Magazine. Coverage from Magnetic Magazine, Illustrate Magazine, Vicious Magazine, Good Music Radar, and others has praised his work as atmospheric, hypnotic, and emotionally resonant—music that refuses easy classification while remaining deeply accessible.

Textbook Maneuver Returns With ‘Murmur 3 Home (Radio Edit)’

Textbook Maneuver Returns With ‘Murmur 3 Home (Radio Edit)’

Inside ‘Murmur 3 Home (Radio Edit)’

Departing from the wintery textures of his recent releases, ‘Murmur 3 Home (Radio Edit)’ launches listeners into a radiant, otherworldly space. Built on twinkling pads, airy synths, and flickering rhythmic motifs, the track unfolds like a slow-burn odyssey—whimsical, weightless, and gently euphoric before dissolving into a soft, glimmering conclusion.

The accompanying video mirrors this emotional arc, weaving together intimate, everyday imagery—suburban driveways, piano keys, fleeting embraces—washed in shifting hues of pink, orange, and blue. Pixelated textures and dreamy visual distortions reinforce the song’s sense of memory, return, and release.

“The Feeling of Coming Home”

Speaking about the track, Textbook Maneuver explained that ‘Murmur 3 Home’ represents the emotional endpoint of an unofficial “Space Trip” suite within Adrenaline Slip.

“I composed this song while trying to imagine what it must feel like to be home after an overextended scientific journey into orbit,” Keane said. “There’s joy, relief, and then a full emotional release once you realize the trip is over—and then it just fades.”

With ‘Murmur 3 Home (Radio Edit)’, Textbook Maneuver doesn’t just close an album—he signals the arrival of an artist capable of turning sound into feeling, and atmosphere into story. As 2026 begins, his trajectory points firmly upward.

  • Textbook Maneuver Returns With ‘Murmur 3 Home (Radio Edit)’ Michael Keane
  • Textbook Maneuver Returns With ‘Murmur 3 Home (Radio Edit)’
  • Textbook Maneuver Returns With ‘Murmur 3 Home (Radio Edit)’ Michael Keane
  • Textbook Maneuver Returns With ‘Murmur 3 Home (Radio Edit)’

Related Topics:, , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in EDM

Harry Styles Announces 2026 Tour With 30-Night New York Residency TOGETHER TOGETHER Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally

Harry Styles Announces 2026 Tour With 30-Night New York Residency
By January 23, 2026
Ubisoft Cancels Prince of Persia Remake in Major Studio Reset Sands of Tims Assassin's Creed

Ubisoft Cancels Prince of Persia Remake in Major Studio Reset
By January 23, 2026
Ellen DeGeneres Breaks Silence on Renee Good ICE Shooting Donald Trump Minnesota

Ellen DeGeneres Breaks Silence on Renee Good ICE Shooting
By January 23, 2026
Washington-Filmed ‘Train Dreams’ Earns Four Oscar Nominations in 2026 Denis Johnson Clint Bentley Netflix

Washington-Filmed ‘Train Dreams’ Earns Four Oscar Nominations in 2026
By January 23, 2026
Masters of the Universe Trailer Unleashes He-Man and Skeletor Jared Leto

Masters of the Universe Trailer Unleashes He-Man and Skeletor
By January 22, 2026
Jaden Smith Redefines Louboutin Men With a Radical, Red-Soaked Debut

Jaden Smith Redefines Louboutin Men With a Radical, Red-Soaked Debut
By January 22, 2026
Masters of the Universe Trailer Unleashes He-Man and Skeletor Jared Leto

Masters of the Universe Trailer Unleashes He-Man and Skeletor
By January 22, 2026
CPP Investment Board Faces Scrutiny Over $416M Stake in Elon Musk’s xAI

CPP Investment Board Faces Scrutiny Over $416M Stake in Elon Musk’s xAI
By January 22, 2026
Jim Beam Pauses Production at Its Main Kentucky Distillery Bourbon

Jim Beam Pauses Production at Its Main Kentucky Distillery
By January 22, 2026
Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence Ashish Kacholia and group, Authum Investments, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik Sundar Iyer, Hardik Patel (Finquest), LNB Group, Mukul Agarwal, Shah Rukh Khan Family Office, Sakal Media Group, Utpal Sheth, and Vinod Dugar (RDB Group).

Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence
By September 8, 2025
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns

Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
By July 31, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Ubisoft Cancels Prince of Persia Remake in Major Studio Reset Sands of Tims Assassin's Creed

Ubisoft Cancels Prince of Persia Remake in Major Studio Reset
By January 23, 2026
Sony and TCL Announce Strategic Home Entertainment Partnership Sony Bravia OLED Tvs

Sony and TCL Announce Strategic Home Entertainment Partnership
By January 22, 2026
Roblox Faces Backlash Over Disturbing Jeffrey Epstein Island map Build Recreation

Roblox Faces Backlash Over Disturbing Epstein Island Recreation
By January 22, 2026
X Suffers Global Outage, Leaving Thousands of Users Locked Out

X Suffers Global Outage, Leaving Thousands of Users Locked Out
By January 13, 2026
Meta Removes 550,000 Accounts as Australia Enforces Under-16 Social Media Ban

Meta Removes 550,000 Accounts as Australia Enforces Under-16 Social Media Ban
By January 13, 2026
Hong Kong Tech Firms Win Big at CES 2026 with Frontier Innovations

Hong Kong Tech Firms Win Big at CES 2026 with Frontier Innovations
By January 9, 2026
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Soul Chef – Feasts From The North East
By August 17, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Dr Vaidya’s and Baba Sehgal Launch Bold Rap Campaign to Break Intimacy Taboos

Dr Vaidya’s and Baba Sehgal Launch Bold Rap Campaign to Break Intimacy Taboos
By December 9, 2025
BugSpeaks Expands into Europe with Strategic Launch in Bulgaria

BugSpeaks Expands into Europe with Strategic Launch in Bulgaria
By November 18, 2025
Jennifer Lawrence Says Hollywood “Rejected Me for My Personality” as She Makes Bold Return in Die My Love

Jennifer Lawrence Says Hollywood “Rejected Me for My Personality” as She Makes Bold Return in Die My Love
By October 27, 2025
Pennsylvania Grave Robbery Case Uncovers Over 100 Human Remains Jonathan Christ Gerlach Skulls

News

Pennsylvania Grave Robbery Case Uncovers Over 100 Human Remains
Mark Ruffalo Slams Donald Trump at Golden Globes, Says “This Is Not Normal Anymore”

Golden Globes

Mark Ruffalo Slams Donald Trump at Golden Globes, Says “This Is Not Normal Anymore”
Bruno Mars Is Back, Robyn Hits the Dancefloor Again, and Zach Bryan Gets Reflective

Album Announcement

Bruno Mars Is Back, Robyn Hits the Dancefloor Again, and Zach Bryan Gets Reflective
To Top
Loading...