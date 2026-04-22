Kanye West Italy concert: Calls to Cancel Hellwat Festival Show after UK and France Bans

Kanye West’s scheduled concert at Italy’s Hellwat Festival on 18 July is facing significant opposition from Jewish community groups, anti-fascist organisations, trade unions and politicians, following the cancellation or blocking of his concerts across the United Kingdom, France, Switzerland and Poland.

Kanye West, now known as Ye, is set to headline the festival at the RCF Arena in Reggio Emilia, a northern Italian city with a capacity of 103,000 for the event, which would rank among his largest European performances to date.

Why is the concert being contested?

The controversy stems from a series of antisemitic statements Kanye West has made publicly over recent years, including social media posts declaring support for Nazi ideology, the sale of merchandise featuring a swastika on his website, and the release of a track titled Heil Hitler last year.

Those actions prompted authorities and promoters in other European countries to act. The UK refused Kanye West a visa, while French authorities effectively prevented a planned concert in Marseille, France, from going ahead. Poland and Switzerland also moved to block appearances.

Italy has taken no such action. With approximately 68,000 tickets already sold for the Reggio Emilia show, critics argue the government is failing to take a consistent stance with its European neighbours.

Political and civic pressure mounts

Pina Picierno, vice president of the European Parliament and a senior figure in Italy’s Democratic Party, has called on the Italian government to intervene. She pointed to the contrast between Italy’s inaction and the measures taken elsewhere, describing the situation as untenable given the scale of ticket sales and the seriousness of Kanye West’s prior conduct.

The location of the concert has added a layer of symbolic tension. Reggio Emilia was awarded the Gold Medal for Military Valor in 1950 in recognition of the city’s role in resisting Nazi occupation during the Second World War. For many residents and civic groups, hosting the performance in that city in particular carries a meaning that cannot be separated from the content of West’s public statements.

The festival’s position and West’s apology

The city’s mayor, Marco Massari, has distanced himself from Kanye West’s remarks while stopping short of calling for cancellation, stating that any decision on the performer’s entry to the country rests with Italy’s Ministry of the Interior, which has not yet publicly commented.

The Hellwat Festival’s artistic director has defended the event as a platform for free artistic expression, pointing to a full-page apology Kanye West published in the Wall Street Journal in January. In that statement, West attributed his behaviour to manic episodes associated with bipolar disorder and denied being a Nazi or holding antisemitic beliefs. The festival has also stated it has asked West to issue a direct apology to an Italian audience.

Other confirmed headliners at this year’s Hellwat Festival include Travis Scott, Rita Ora, and Martin Garrix.

Beyond Italy, Kanye West’s remaining announced European dates include shows in Turkey, the Netherlands, Spain, and Portugal.