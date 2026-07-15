Suki Waterhouse Says Taylor Swift Changed How She’ll Run Her Own Tour

Singer-songwriter and actress Suki Waterhouse has entered a new creative chapter with the release of her third studio album, Loveland, describing the project as her most personal work to date and one deeply shaped by motherhood, self-discovery, how Taylor Swift changed how she’ll run her own tour, and renewed artistic confidence.

The British artist, who welcomed her first child with actor Robert Pattinson in 2024, says the album captures a transformative period in her life while also embracing the playful side of her personality. The record marks her major-label debut through Island Records and features collaborations with some of pop music’s most respected writers and producers.

Motherhood reshaped her songwriting

Unlike Suki Waterhouse’s previous album, Memoir of a Sparklemuffin, which she completed shortly before giving birth, Loveland began taking shape just weeks after becoming a mother. Waterhouse says the emotional shift inspired many of the album’s themes, allowing her to explore vulnerability while celebrating newfound joy.

She describes the project as documenting the process of “coming undone” before rebuilding herself into a stronger version. According to the singer, motherhood has reduced many of the insecurities she once carried, helping her become both “wiser and sillier” while finding a balance between family life and her creative ambitions.

The emotional honesty runs throughout Loveland, particularly in songs that reflect on identity, relationships, and personal growth.

‘Back in Love’ became a turning point

Suki Waterhouse revealed that “Back in Love,” the album’s lead single, was the final song she completed for the record, but it quickly became one of its defining moments. She says writing the track reignited her excitement about performing live after experiencing moments of anxiety about returning to touring.

The song also encouraged her to think bigger professionally, inspiring dreams of milestone performances and larger audiences as she prepares for an extensive North American tour.

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour left a lasting impression

One of Suki Waterhouse’s biggest career experiences came when she opened for Taylor Swift during the global Eras Tour.

While the opportunity exposed her to stadium-sized audiences, she says the greatest lesson came from observing Swift’s leadership behind the scenes. According to Waterhouse, what impressed her most was the welcoming atmosphere created for everyone working on the tour.

She recalls handwritten notes, positive energy, and the genuine appreciation shown to crew members, performers, and staff.

As she prepares for her own Loveland Tour, Waterhouse says she wants to recreate that same supportive environment.

She believes the backstage culture is just as important as what audiences see on stage, adding that a happy team ultimately creates a better experience for fans.

Britpop inspirations and emotional honesty

The album also reflects Waterhouse’s musical influences. She credits seeing Oasis perform recently as a significant creative spark, while legendary artist David Bowie also shaped the album’s atmospheric and psychedelic sound.

Tracks like “Tiny Raisin” combine Britpop swagger with introspective songwriting, while “Weirdo” stands out as one of the album’s most emotionally revealing moments.

Waterhouse admits that writing the song required confronting insecurities she normally avoids discussing publicly.

Although she initially writes without worrying about public reaction, she says releasing deeply personal music inevitably brings concerns about how listeners will interpret her words.

Despite those doubts, she chose authenticity over caution, believing honesty creates stronger connections with audiences.

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Bonus track and expanded tour announced

Alongside the album’s release, Waterhouse surprised fans by making bonus track “18” available digitally after it was previously exclusive to a special vinyl edition.

The song was co-written with King Princess, Simon Wilcox, and John Hill, with King Princess also producing the track.

Waterhouse has also expanded her Loveland Tour, adding performances in Houston and Dallas to an itinerary that already includes major venues such as Radio City Music Hall in New York and Los Angeles’ Hollywood Forever Cemetery.

The North American tour begins later this month, promising a theatrical production inspired by stage performances while balancing fresh material with fan favourites from earlier albums.

With Loveland, Waterhouse appears determined to establish herself not only as an actress but as one of pop’s most compelling singer-songwriters, blending emotional storytelling with ambitious live performances as she enters a new phase of her career.