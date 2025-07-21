Metallica Saves Tomorrowland After Stage Fire — EDM Festival Rescued by Rock Legends’ Hero Move

In a plot twist that sounds more like a music festival fever dream than reality, heavy metal legends Metallica came to the rescue of Tomorrowland, one of the world’s biggest EDM festivals, after a devastating fire destroyed its iconic main stage just one day before opening. According to festival organizers and performers like Martin Garrix, Tomorrowland was on the brink of cancellation — until Metallica’s touring stage from their M72 World Tour was airlifted overnight from Austria to Belgium, replacing the destroyed set just in time for opening night.







Main Stage Fire Nearly Shuts Down Tomorrowland 2025

The incident occurred on Wednesday, July 16, when a fire engulfed Tomorrowland’s famous Mainstage, known for its elaborate architecture and visual effects. While no injuries were reported, the structural damage was extensive, with organisers admitting the blaze had “severely damaged” years of creative work and logistical planning.

“It was devastating,” said Tomorrowland spokesperson Debby Wilmsen. “Years of love and passion have gone into building that stage… but we knew we had to find a solution, fast.”

Enter: Metallica, the Unlikely Saviors of EDM

That solution came in the form of royalty from the rock industry. Metallica’s massive touring stage — fresh off the European leg of their M72 Tour — was in storage in Austria when Tomorrowland made the emergency call.

Within hours, the structure was flown to Boom, Belgium, and hastily reassembled just in time for the weekend’s festivities. Artists like Swedish House Mafia, David Guetta, Steve Aoki, and Eric Prydz were able to perform their headlining sets — thanks to a band that doesn’t even play EDM.

Martin Garrix Shouts Out Metallica: “Miracles Happen”

DJ Martin Garrix took to Instagram to express his awe and gratitude, sharing a backstage photo with Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich. “I cannot believe I’m actually typing this… but my set at Tomorrowland is still happening! Massive love and a big shoutout to the incredible Tomorrowland team for pulling off miracles — and to Metallica for coming through with the new stage parts!”

Even as late as two hours before the festival gates opened, the old stage was still being demolished while the new setup was being built — a logistical feat that fans and organizers are calling nothing short of a miracle.

Rock Meets Rave: A Moment for Music Unity

While Metallica has yet to officially comment on their heroic assist, their silence has only made the gesture more legendary. As EDM and rock fans unite in appreciation, this crossover moment proves that music transcends genres — and emergencies.