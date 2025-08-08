Connect with us

Marshmello & Jelly Roll’s Tearjerking New Country Anthem Is Here — And It Hits Hard

Country Music

In one of the most unexpected and emotionally charged music crossovers of 2025, EDM producer Marshmello and country star Jelly Roll have released their new single “Holy Water” — and it’s already making waves.

Out today via Mercury Records/Big Loud Records, “Holy Water” is a genre-blending ballad that finds common ground between country soul and electronic subtlety. But don’t expect club-ready drops or trap beats here — instead, Marshmello leans all the way into classic country instrumentation, crafting a soundscape filled with 12-string guitar, baritone guitar, and mandolin.

The Marshmello and Jelly Roll track’s emotional weight is palpable. Written in tribute to the pain of losing a loved one, the song taps into universal grief and healing. Marshmello shared, “It’s really heartfelt. This is one of the most emotional songs I’ve ever released… Jelly Roll really brought it home to where it is now.”



Jelly Roll’s raw, gravelly vocals in Holy Water are the perfect vessel for the lyrics, which explore sorrow, reflection, and spiritual cleansing. The country hitmaker — known for his unfiltered honesty and redemption arc — connects instantly with the song’s themes. His delivery turns “Holy Water” into something more than just a collaboration — it’s a cathartic, cross-genre moment of truth.

Chris Brown Drops ‘Holy Blindfold’ Music Video Ahead of Breezy Bowl XX Tour Launch

This isn’t Marshmello’s first rodeo with country music. The producer made history with Kane Brown on the genre-blending hit “Miles On It” — but “Holy Water” takes things a step further. Rather than simply featuring country vocals over a pop beat, Marshmello has built the production from the ground up with country DNA, showing off his versatility and creative evolution.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jelly Roll (@jellyroll615)

“Holy Water” follows a string of genre-expanding releases from Marshmello this year, including “Worlds Apart” (feat. AR/CO), “Save My Love” (with Ellie Goulding & AVAION), and “Slow Motion” (with Jonas Brothers). It’s clear he’s not just experimenting — he’s mastering the art of crossing musical borders without losing emotional depth.

With Jelly Roll recently wrapping his Beautifully Broken tour and Marshmello continuing to evolve as a producer beyond the EDM scene, this collaboration feels perfectly timed. It appeals to fans of both artists and opens the door for more crossover moments in country and electronic music — two genres once thought to be worlds apart.

Whether you’re into heartfelt country ballads or genre-defying production, with EDM meeting Country, “Holy Water” is a must-listen. It proves that music’s power lies in shared emotion — and when artists from different worlds come together with purpose, the results can be unforgettable.


