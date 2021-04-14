Environment
Oberoi Group ties up with EESL for clean energy systems
The Oberoi Group has tied up with Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) to implement initiatives including clean energy systems across its properties. The EESL will look at the Group’s opportunities for saving energy and lowering emissions. It will work towards reducing Oberoi Group’s overall carbon footprint.
Vikram Oberoi, MD and CEO of Oberoi Group, said sustainability is at the core of the company’s ethos. “It has always been our endeavour to identify and implement innovative, ecological solutions across our hotels and businesses,” he said. “Several of our hotels are powered by renewable sources and are supplemented with energy efficient measures which have progressively reduced our carbon footprint.”
Oberoi said their partnership with EESL further strengthens their commitment towards the planet and their vision of providing sustainable luxury experiences. “EESL will provide technical support and extend its procurement advantage through its partners across the energy sector.”
Saurabh Kumar, EESL executive vice-chairman, said energy efficiency is becoming central to sustainable growth of businesses. “EESL has pioneered energy efficiency improvement across India and empowered millions of people through its innovative schemes,” he said. “Our partnership with the Oberoi Group stands testament to the exemplary vision and progressive approach of a hospitality leader in joining the forces of achieving sustainable development of the country.”
EESL, a joint venture of NTPC, Power Finance Corporation, Rural Electrification Corporation and POWERGRID, was set up under the Union power ministry to facilitate implementation of energy efficiency projects. It is a super energy service company that aims to unlock energy efficiency market in India, which is estimated to be about Rs 74,000 crore. This can potentially result in energy savings of up to 20% of current consumption.