Government cancels CBSE Class 10, postpones 12 Exam 2021

Keeping in mind the second wave of COVID-19 infections, the government has postponed the CBSE Class 12 Board exams and cancelled the Class 10 exams.

A high-level meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, observed that the pandemic situation in the country is seeing a resurgence of COVID-19 positive cases in many states, with a few states having been affected more than others.









In this situation, schools have been shut down in 11 states. Unlike State Boards, CBSE has an all-India character, and therefore, it is essential to hold exams simultaneously throughout the country. Looking to the present situation of the pandemic and school closures, and also taking in account the safety and well-being of the students, the Class 12 Board exams has been postponed and Class 10 exams, cancelled.

The Ministry of Education, in an official press release, said the results of Class Xth Board will be prepared on the basis of an objective criterion to be developed by the Board. “Any candidate who is not satisfied with the marks allocated to him or her on this basis will be given an opportunity to sit in an exam as and when the conditions are conducive to hold the exams.”

In regards to the Class 12 exams, the government will review the situation on June 1 to decide the fresh dates and make an announcement at least two weeks before the start of the exam. The Class 10 and 12 exams were earlier scheduled to start from May 4.

Ministry of Education officials said that cancellation or conducting online examinations for Class 12 students is not an option. “CBSE is a national Board with students spread across the country. It’s not possible to conduct the exam online at short notice. How will the student familiarize themselves with the online pattern so quickly?”