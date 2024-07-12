Louis Dreyfus Company (LDC) has unveiled its ambitious plans to redefine the culinary experience in India with the relaunch of its esteemed Vibhor brand of edible oils. Building on its robust legacy of over 25 years in the country, LDC aims to captivate the evolving tastes and health-conscious preferences of Indian consumers through this strategic initiative.

The relaunch of Vibhor marks a pivotal moment in LDC’s strategy to deepen its footprint in India’s burgeoning edible oil market, projected to soar to US$34.75 billion by 2024. This move underscores LDC’s commitment to catering to the dynamic dietary landscape of one of the world’s fastest-growing economies.









A Commitment to Quality and Nutrition

Speaking on the occasion, Sumeet Mittal, LDC’s Country CEO for India, highlighted the significance of this relaunch: “India holds immense strategic importance for LDC. The rejuvenated Vibhor brand reflects our dedication to meeting the evolving needs of Indian consumers, particularly those increasingly prioritizing health and wellness.”

The revamped Vibhor product line features an array of offerings tailored to suit diverse culinary needs while enriching everyday meals with essential nutrients. From Vibhor Refined Soybean Oil to Palm Olein Oil, Cottonseed Oil, Mustard Oil, and Premium Vanaspati, each product is fortified with vitamins A and D. This nutritional enhancement not only supports the demand for healthier dietary choices but also ensures that taste remains uncompromised.

Strategic Expansion and Market Penetration

Initially focusing on North India, LDC aims to expand Vibhor’s footprint nationwide by 2026. Leveraging its robust global supply chain and in-depth market insights, LDC plans to reach rural and urban consumers through an extensive network encompassing retail outlets, supermarkets, and online platforms. This strategic approach aims to resonate with traditional shoppers and tech-savvy consumers seeking convenience and quality.

Unveiling Vibhor: A Celebration of Trust and Quality

The launch event on July 10 showcased Vibhor’s new identity with the tagline, ‘Mera vishwas vibhor ke saath’ (My trust is with Vibhor), underscoring the brand’s commitment to authenticity and excellence. Renowned actress Rupali Ganguly, who graced the occasion as the brand ambassador, expressed her enthusiasm: “Vibhor resonates with my passion for nutritious family meals. As someone deeply invested in culinary authenticity, I trust Vibhor to enhance every dish’s flavour and health quotient.”

Towards a Bright Future

Competitively priced to appeal to a wide demographic, Vibhor aims to emerge as a frontrunner in India’s cooking oil segment, reaffirming LDC’s enduring partnership with the nation’s food and agriculture sector. This relaunch signifies LDC’s long-term commitment to India and its aspiration to set new benchmarks in quality and consumer satisfaction.

With Vibhor, Louis Dreyfus Company invites Indian households on a journey of culinary delight, where health meets taste in every drop. As the brand looks ahead, it promises to continue innovating and evolving to meet the ever-changing preferences of its discerning consumers across the country.