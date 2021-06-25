5-member expert committee to guide government in potential third COVID-19 wave targeting children

The Directorate of Indian Medicine and Homoeopathy has formed a five-member expert committee to guide the government in the likelihood of a third COVID-19 wave. The panel comprises of Dr P Sathiyarajeswaran, Dr Meenakshi Sundaram, Dr J Sriram, Dr S Joseph Maria Adaikalam, and Dr Parthiban.









The committee was formed to review the preparedness of the third wave of the contagion. The panel comprises mostly of Siddha Kuzhanthai Maruthuvam paediatricians to suggest the essential drugs, treatment guidelines for combating COVID-19 in children. It will also propose a training module on Siddha Kuzhanthaimaruthuvam to other practitioners of the medicine system.

Dr Sathiyarajeswaran told the PTI that the committee has already submitted base data to treat the infected. “The screening which is being followed now, especially the RT-PCR tests would continue. The emphasis will be on effectively using the therapeutic drugs and following a herbal diet regime,” he said. “Unlike the first wave which thas reported very less number of children about 70,000 testing positive for the infection, the point of ponder is majority of children were under mild infection and very rarely multi-systemic infection occurs in the second wave.”

The guidelines document lists diarrhea, vomiting, fever, cough, eye infection, vasculitis along with fever and cough for children among the symptoms. “Children may be asymptomatic and remain super-spreaders. No studies have supported infection spreading vialactation and hence a feeding mother can proceed with feeding, but always wear a mask and give the baby to be looked after by others after feeding.”

On the intervention for asymptomatic children, the guidelines include administering Kabasura Kudineer (herbal concoction) 5 ml to 30 ml as per the advice of the physician for 14 days; Urai Mathirai/syrup 1-2 tablets daily as advised by the physician.

It recommends symptomatic approach for children with skin rashes, feeling unusually tired, fast heartbeat, rapid breathing, red eyes/redness or swelling of the lips and tongue, redness or swelling of the hands of feet.