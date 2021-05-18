Covid vaccine trials for children to begin in 10-12 days, says Niti Aayog

The Centre on Tuesday said that the phase II and III clinical trials for Coronavirus vaccine for those aged between 2 to 18 year old wil begin in 10 to 12 days. Addressing a Health Ministry briefing, Niti Aayog member Dr VK Paul said that DCGI has approved Bharat Biotech’s proposal to begin the Covaxin trials in the next 10-12 days.









“Covaxin has been approved by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), for Phase II/III clinical trials in the age group of 2 to 18 years. I have been told that trials will begin in the next 10-12 days,” Paul said during a press conference. The trial will take place in 525 subjects at various sites. Notably, Covaxin has been found to be effective against most of the new strains of the virus that has wreaked havoc in India in its second wave.

The announcement came amid reports that new coronavirus strains were affecting more children. Earlier today, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged the Centre to immediately cancel all air services with Singapore. In a tweet shared in afternoon, he said that the new strain of coronavirus is said to be “very dangerous” for children and also asked the Centre to prioritize vaccine rollout plans for children.

“The new form of coronavirus in Singapore is said to be very dangerous for children. It could reach Delhi in the form of a third wave. My appeal to the Central government: 1. Cancel all air services with Singapore with immediate effect 2. Work on vaccine alternatives for children on a priority basis,” Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

Also Read: Second wave of COVID-19 to impact blue-collar, gig jobs : Report

The Singapore government has said that a mutant variant of the coronavirus detected in the country has been found to be affecting children. Addressing a press conference, Singapore’s Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said that the strain, B.1.617, “appears to affect children more”.

“Some of these mutations are much more virulent and they seem to attack the younger children,” Education Minister Chan Chun Sing was quoted by news agency AFP as saying.