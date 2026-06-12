Brad Pitt Faces the Wild With a Loyal Dog in ‘Heart of the Beast’ Trailer

Paramount Pictures has released the first trailer for Heart of the Beast, an upcoming survival thriller starring Academy Award-winning actor Brad Pitt. The film promises a gripping story of endurance, friendship, and determination as a stranded former soldier fights to survive in the unforgiving Alaskan wilderness.

Set for a theatrical release on September 25, the movie pairs Brad Pitt with an unlikely yet loyal companion, a retired military service dog named Odin, as they navigate deadly terrain and make their way back to civilization.

A Fight for Survival in Alaska

In Heart of the Beast, Brad Pitt portrays James Belmont, a former Army Special Forces operative whose life changes dramatically after a small aircraft crashes deep in the Alaskan backcountry.

Cut off from help and surrounded by harsh weather, dangerous wildlife, and rugged landscapes, Belmont must rely on his training, instincts, and courage to survive. His most trusted ally becomes Odin, a retired service dog who helps protect him from threats ranging from wolves to bears.

The newly released trailer showcases breathtaking mountain scenery, raging rivers, and intense survival sequences that place both man and dog in constant danger.

One of the Heart of the Beast trailer’s standout moments features Belmont reassuring his canine companion: “I’m going to get you home. We just have to do this the hard way.”

Brad Pitt and David Ayer Reunite

The project marks a major reunion between Brad Pitt and director David Ayer, who previously collaborated on the critically acclaimed World War II drama Fury.

Their latest partnership shifts from the battlefield to the wilderness but retains the themes of resilience, loyalty, and survival that defined their earlier work.

Industry observers have already highlighted the film’s emotional focus on the bond between Belmont and Odin, a relationship that appears central to the story’s dramatic tension.

Strong Supporting Cast Joins the Adventure

Joining Brad Pitt in the cast are Academy Award-winning actor J.K. Simmons and Canadian actress Anna Lambe, both of whom are expected to play key roles in the narrative.

The screenplay was written by Cameron Alexander, who also serves as an executive producer on the project.

Behind the scenes, the production boasts an impressive creative team, with Pitt also taking on producer duties alongside Olivia Hamilton and Marty Bowen. Additional executive producers include acclaimed filmmaker Damien Chazelle and several other industry veterans.

Why ‘Heart of the Beast’ Is Already Generating Buzz

The trailer has quickly attracted attention for its blend of survival drama, emotional storytelling, and stunning cinematography.

Movie fans have compared the film’s atmosphere to popular wilderness survival stories while noting the added emotional dimension created by the partnership between Belmont and Odin.

The combination of Brad Pitt’s star power, David Ayer’s direction, and the compelling human-animal bond at the center of the plot has positioned Heart of the Beast as one of the most anticipated action thrillers of the fall movie season.

With breathtaking visuals, high-stakes survival challenges, and a heartfelt story about loyalty against impossible odds, the film appears poised to resonate with both adventure enthusiasts and mainstream audiences.

As the countdown to its September release begins, Heart of the Beast is already shaping up to be a must-watch cinematic survival adventure.