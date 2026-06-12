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Pierre Gasly Reinstated to Monaco Grand Prix Podium After Alpine Wins FIA Appeal

Pierre Gasly Reinstated to Monaco Grand Prix Podium After Alpine Wins FIA Appeal GP F1 Third Place P3

Formula 1

Pierre Gasly Reinstated to Monaco Grand Prix Podium After Alpine Wins FIA Appeal

Red Bull rookie Isack Hadjar drops from third to fourth place, while McLaren’s Oscar Piastri falls to fifth after previously benefiting from Gasly’s demotion.
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Alpine F1 driver Pierre Gasly has officially regained his third-place finish at the Monaco Grand Prix after the FIA accepted the team’s appeal and overturned two costly time penalties.

The decision restores Pierre Gasly to the podium and marks a significant boost for Alpine, which now celebrates its first Formula 1 podium finish since 2024. The ruling came after race officials acknowledged an error in the pit-lane speed calculations that had initially resulted in Gasly being penalized during one of the most prestigious races on the Formula 1 calendar.

The revised classification reshuffles the Monaco Grand Prix results, with Pierre Gasly returning to third place and other drivers moving down accordingly.

What Triggered the Controversy?

Following the race in the Monaco GP, Gasly was handed two separate five-second penalties for allegedly exceeding the pit-lane speed limit. The sanctions dropped him from third to seventh place in the final standings.

However, Alpine immediately challenged the ruling, arguing that the team had correctly set the car’s speed limiter and that the driver had complied with regulations.

After reviewing new evidence, the FIA discovered an issue with the way pit-lane speeds had been calculated. According to officials, changes to the Monaco pit-lane layout this season meant that the distance used by timekeepers to determine vehicle speed was inaccurate.

The FIA found that the distance measurement was approximately 77 centimeters longer than the actual route taken by drivers between timing loops, resulting in an overestimation of vehicle speeds.

FIA Admits Timing Error

The stewards’ report revealed that race control consulted official timekeepers after concerns emerged regarding multiple speeding penalties during the event.

Officials initially believed the data was correct, but further investigation later confirmed a discrepancy in the calculations.

Five of the six alleged speeding violations recorded during the race involved cars that were deemed to be only 0.1 km/h over the speed limit. One of Gasly’s alleged infractions was measured at 0.4 km/h above the limit.

Following a detailed review, the FIA concluded that Gasly had not exceeded the pit-lane speed limit and rescinded both penalties.

The ruling effectively restored his podium finish and validated Alpine’s appeal.

Impact on Monaco Grand Prix Results

Pierre Gasly’s reinstatement has altered the final race standings.

Red Bull rookie Isack Hadjar drops from third to fourth place, while McLaren’s Oscar Piastri falls to fifth after previously benefiting from Gasly’s demotion.

Meanwhile, Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton retained second place despite serving a separate penalty during a safety-car period that minimized its impact on his race position.

Gasly had expressed frustration immediately after the race, insisting that he and the team had followed the rules.

The French driver said he was “heartbroken” by the initial decision and remained confident that Alpine’s appeal would succeed.

McLaren Considering Further Action

The controversy may not be completely resolved. Reports indicate that McLaren is evaluating whether to challenge the FIA’s decision after the revised standings affected the positions of its drivers.

The development adds another layer of intrigue as Formula 1 heads to the next round of the championship in Barcelona.

For Alpine, however, the ruling represents a crucial victory, rewarding both the team’s persistence and Gasly’s performance on one of Formula 1’s most demanding circuits.

  • Pierre Gasly Reinstated to Monaco Grand Prix Podium After Alpine Wins FIA Appeal GP F1 Third Place P3
  • Pierre Gasly Reinstated to Monaco Grand Prix Podium After Alpine Wins FIA Appeal GP F1 Third Place P3

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