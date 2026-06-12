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House Democrat Targets JD Vance Over Alleged White House Epstein Strategy Meetings

House Democrat Targets JD Vance Over Alleged White House Epstein Strategy Meetings RObert Garcia House Oversight Committee

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House Democrat Targets JD Vance Over Alleged White House Epstein Strategy Meetings

The Plunge Daily - Bureau

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A fresh political battle has erupted in Washington after a senior House Democrat accused Vice President JD Vance of being involved in what he described as a White House “cover-up” related to the handling of records connected to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Representative Robert Garcia of California, the ranking Democrat on the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, announced plans to seek testimony from JD Vance following reports that the vice president played a key role in internal administration discussions surrounding the Epstein files.

The allegations come amid renewed public and congressional interest in government records linked to Jeffrey Epstein, whose death in federal custody in 2019 continues to fuel debate and speculation.

Report Places Vance at Center of Internal Discussions

According to recent media reports,  JD Vance participated in multiple high-level meetings involving senior White House officials and Justice Department leaders to discuss how the administration should respond to growing scrutiny over Epstein-related documents.

The meetings reportedly included senior advisers, communications officials, legal counsel, and top law enforcement figures. Discussions allegedly focused on public messaging, document releases, and the political fallout from ongoing demands for greater transparency.

Robert Garcia seized on the reports, arguing that the vice president’s involvement raises significant questions about how the administration has managed the controversy.

“For the first time, we are hearing that the vice president was directly involved in strategy discussions surrounding the Epstein matter,” Garcia told reporters.

Calls for Congressional Testimony

The California lawmaker said he intends to urge House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer to subpoena JD Vance and require him to testify before Congress.

Garcia questioned why discussions regarding Epstein-related issues were reportedly held in the White House Situation Room, a facility traditionally associated with national security matters.

Democrats argue that public confidence requires a full explanation of the administration’s actions and decision-making process.

Republicans have not indicated whether they would support efforts to compel Vance’s testimony.

Epstein Files Remain a Political Flashpoint

The controversy surrounding Epstein has intensified over the past year as lawmakers from both parties have continued pushing for the release of additional records connected to the financier’s network of associates.

Congressional investigators have interviewed several individuals linked to Epstein and have sought testimony from high-profile figures whose names have appeared in public documents and media reports.

The issue has become politically sensitive because of strong public interest in understanding the full scope of Epstein’s connections and activities.

Recent legislative efforts aimed at increasing transparency have also placed pressure on both the administration and Congress to disclose more information.

White House Yet to Respond

As of Thursday, neither the White House nor JD Vance’s office had publicly responded to Robert Garcia’s latest comments.

The administration has previously faced criticism from both supporters and opponents over its handling of Epstein-related records. Some critics argue that document releases have been too slow, while others have questioned whether political considerations have influenced disclosure decisions.

The latest allegations are likely to intensify scrutiny as lawmakers continue investigating the matter and weighing additional hearings.

With congressional interest growing and public attention remaining high, the debate over the Epstein files appears far from over.

Whether Vance ultimately testifies before Congress may depend on how House leadership responds to Democrats’ demands in the coming weeks.

  • House Democrat Targets JD Vance Over Alleged White House Epstein Strategy Meetings RObert Garcia House Oversight Committee
  • House Democrat Targets JD Vance Over Alleged White House Epstein Strategy Meetings RObert Garcia House Oversight Committee

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