The Good Bug Unveils Natural GLP-1 Solution to Tackle India’s Obesity Crisis

Health

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Published on

The Good Bug, a gut health innovation company, has launched its Advanced Metabolic System — a scientifically-backed, natural weight loss solution based on GLP-1 (Glucagon-Like Peptide-1) activation. This marks a significant stride in the global fight against obesity, especially in a country where nearly 24% of women and 22.9% of men are now classified as obese, according to NFHS-5 data.

Unlike pharmaceutical GLP-1 agonists that often bring side effects and dependency, The Good Bug’s solution is a proprietary blend of clinically tested probiotics and prebiotics. Designed to naturally boost GLP-1 and GIP levels, it promotes satiety, reduces cravings, and leads to sustainable weight loss without adverse effects.

In clinical trials, the Advanced Metabolic System delivered impressive outcomes: a 12.01% reduction in weighta 9.64% decrease in waist circumference, and a 12.14% drop in BMI over a 90-day period. Equally promising were the subjective reports — over 90% of users experienced reduced cravings, and 95% reported lower hunger levels, mirroring results often associated with synthetic drugs.

“This is a global-first innovation, proudly made in India,” said Keshav Biyani, Co-founder of The Good Bug. “We leveraged years of research into gut microbiome imbalances — a key but often overlooked cause of obesity — and developed a solution that delivers real, measurable outcomes. Our goal was to offer a safe, effective, and affordable alternative to invasive treatments and risky pharmaceuticals.”

Available at just ₹2000 per month or ₹5000 for a 3-month pack, the Advanced Metabolic System stands out as an accessible, research-driven weight loss solution. It is currently available through online platforms and select retail outlets.

Dr. M.K.N. Manohar, Senior Consultant at Manipal Hospitals and the principal investigator of the clinical trials, emphasized the clinical significance of the results. “The outcomes are comparable to leading GLP-1 drugs in the market today — but without the side effects. We saw substantial improvements not just in body metrics but also in energy levels, satiety, and gut health.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Good Bug (@thegoodbug_)

The launch comes at a time when national awareness of obesity is rising. Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently announced a nationwide anti-obesity initiative, highlighting the growing concern. Data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) warns that India’s obese population could swell to 400 million by 2050, making innovative and safe interventions like The Good Bug’s solution more urgent than ever.

Are India’s children risking obesity? Survey from Edusports tells us

Prabhu Karthikeyan, Co-founder of The Good Bug, added, “Our work goes beyond weight loss. We’re exploring the microbiome’s role in metabolic, cognitive, and women’s health. With science at the core, we aim to empower individuals with safe, effective solutions.”

As the obesity crisis deepens, The Good Bug’s natural, affordable, and clinically proven GLP-1 innovation might just be the paradigm shift India needs.


