ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025

ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025

ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is playing a crucial role in strengthening India’s startup and MSME ecosystem by participating in Startup Mahakumbh 2025. The event, held from April 3rd to 5th at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, features a dedicated ICAI stall (Hall No. 2, Stall No. 2.20) where entrepreneurs can seek expert advice on financial management, taxation, compliance, and business growth.

ICAI’s Commitment to MSMEs and Startups

Recognizing the challenges faced by startups and small businesses, ICAI aims to bridge the gap between entrepreneurs and financial experts. Speaking about the initiative, CA. Charanjot Singh Nanda, President of ICAI, stated, “ICAI recognizes the challenges faced by small businesses and startups, particularly in managing finances, securing funding, and navigating regulatory compliance. Our participation at Startup Mahakumbh 2025 is part of our commitment to supporting MSMEs and startups by providing them with direct access to expert guidance and valuable information.”

Entrepreneurs visiting the ICAI stall can interact with experienced professionals who will address their queries and provide tailored solutions, empowering them to overcome obstacles and achieve sustainable growth.

ICAI to form research group to study cryptocurrencies

ICAI’s Key Initiatives for MSMEs and Startups

ICAI has been at the forefront of strengthening India’s MSME and startup ecosystem through a series of initiatives aimed at knowledge-sharing, financial literacy, and capacity-building. Some of the key programs include Knowledge Enhancement & Capacity Building Programs – Helping businesses understand financial strategies, tax regulations, and compliance norms. MSME Pathshala Series – A weekly webinar series covering crucial topics for MSMEs and startups, which has already benefited over 30,000 entrepreneurs.

MSME and Startup Yatra 2024 – A nationwide campaign covering 120 cities in 100 days, recognized by Asia and India Book of Records. Startup Sphere – A networking platform connecting startups with investors and unicorns, fostering business collaborations. Residential Refresher Course (RRC) at I-Hub, Ahmedabad – A specialized course focused on the role of Chartered Accountants as investment catalysts for startups. Startup Manthan 7.0 – A platform featuring pitch presentations, networking opportunities, and technical sessions for budding entrepreneurs. Certificate Courses on Startups and MSMEs – Designed to equip entrepreneurs with in-depth knowledge of regulatory and financial aspects of business growth.

Empowering Entrepreneurs at Startup Mahakumbh

Startup Mahakumbh 2025 is a premier event that brings together industry leaders, investors, policymakers, and entrepreneurs to explore new opportunities and foster innovation. By participating in this event, ICAI aims to provide practical solutions and expert guidance that can help MSMEs and startups navigate financial challenges and scale their ventures successfully.

ICAI invites all MSMEs and startups attending Startup Mahakumbh 2025 to visit their stall at Hall No. 2, Stall No. 2.20. This is a golden opportunity for entrepreneurs to gain insights from financial experts, learn about investment strategies, and ensure their business stays compliant with regulatory norms.

With ICAI’s continued efforts, India’s startup and MSME landscape is set to thrive, driving economic growth and fostering a robust entrepreneurial ecosystem.


