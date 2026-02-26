News
Zydus to Launch Game-Changing Semaglutide in India — And It Could Transform Diabetes Care
Ahmedabad-based Zydus Lifesciences Limited has announced plans to launch its innovative Semaglutide Injection in India immediately upon patent expiry. The therapy will be marketed under the brand names SEMAGLYN™, MASHEMA™, and ALTERME™, expanding patient access to GLP-1–based treatment for Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and obesity.
The injectable GLP-1 drug has already received approval from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for manufacturing and marketing in India for both diabetes and obesity management.
Innovative Drug-Delivery System: A Key Differentiator
A major highlight of Zydus’ Semaglutide offering is its indigenously developed, reusable pen device. Unlike conventional GLP-1 therapies, which often require patients to purchase multiple single-dose pens as dosage levels are adjusted, Zydus plans to introduce an adjustable, single-pen system that delivers multiple dose strengths from a single unit.
This patient-friendly reusable pen is designed to improve adherence, simplify titration, and reduce overall treatment costs. By eliminating the need for separate pens for different strengths, the device could make GLP-1 therapy significantly more affordable and convenient for long-term use.
The company holds exclusive rights to this innovative delivery technology in India, positioning it as a potential differentiator in the rapidly expanding GLP-1 market.
Expanding Access to GLP-1 Therapy in India
Zydus Semaglutide, a GLP-1 receptor agonist, has become a cornerstone therapy globally for managing blood sugar levels in Type 2 Diabetes and supporting weight management in obesity. In India, where both conditions are rising sharply, greater access to affordable GLP-1 treatment options is increasingly critical.
According to the International Diabetes Federation, India is home to approximately 8.9 crore adults living with diabetes, accounting for about 10.5% of the adult population. Meanwhile, obesity rates have surged dramatically in recent years, reflecting a growing public health challenge across urban and rural populations.
By launching its Semaglutide Injection on day one of patent expiry, Zydus aims to address this burden while enhancing treatment accessibility.
A Strategic Move in India’s Diabetes and Obesity Market
Dr. Sharvil Patel, Managing Director of Zydus Lifesciences, described the development as a patient-centric innovation designed to elevate standards of care. The reusable pen system is expected to streamline therapy management, reduce cost barriers, and support better long-term clinical outcomes.
As GLP-1 therapies continue to gain traction worldwide for their dual benefits in glycemic control and weight management, India’s pharmaceutical landscape is poised for increased competition and innovation.
Zydus’ early-mover strategy signals confidence in both market demand and manufacturing readiness. If executed as planned, the launch could reshape how diabetes and obesity treatments are delivered in the country — with affordability and convenience at the forefront.
What This Means for Patients
For millions of Indians managing Type 2 Diabetes or struggling with obesity, the introduction of a reusable Semaglutide pen could mean fewer logistical hurdles, lower therapy costs, and improved compliance.
With regulatory approval secured and brand identities established, Zydus’ Semaglutide launch represents a significant step in expanding access to advanced metabolic therapies in India.