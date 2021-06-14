Travel app ixigo launches Real Time COVID-19 ‘Vaccine Slot Finder’

Vaccination drive against COVID-19 in India is currently in full swing. With citizens flocking to the government portals to find and book relevant slots, it sometimes becomes a challenge to get your preferred slot with such high demand. To increase the chances of getting a vaccination appointment, travel app ixigo has launched ‘Vaccine Slot Finder’ tool on its platform displaying real-time slot availability from the CoWIN website.









This tool can be easily accessed in the ‘What’s New’ section on the app by tapping on the ‘Find vaccine slots’ option. One can select their area pin code or the district along with the age group and specify the dose they qualify for. A user can further filter the search results by selecting the vaccine type (Covishield or Covaxin), and whether they are opting for a ‘free’ or ‘paid’ vaccine centre. If a slot is available, they will be redirected to the coWIN website to book the appointment. In case of unavailability of a slot, users get an option to select ‘notify me when slots are available’ which will enable push notifications for whenever the slots are available in their area.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Rajnish Kumar, CTO & Director, ixigo said, “With this initiative we want to support the government’s efforts in accelerating mass vaccinations by providing our users seamless access to vaccine slots. Timely vaccinations will help ease anxiety and encourage safe and free movement of people going forward.”

Here’s a video on how to use ixigo’s ‘Vaccine Slot Finder’ feature:



Launched in 2007, ixigo is an AI-based travel app based in Gurugram, India. ixigo empowers Indian travelers and solves their travel utility, planning and booking problems using technology and artificial intelligence. Offering train, flight and bus utility & bookings, the company applies AI for deal discovery, personalized recommendations, airfare predictions & alerts, train delay prediction, PNR confirmation prediction and fully-automated customer service.