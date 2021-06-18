Eka.Care first healthcare platform to integrate CoWIN for vaccination booking

Eka.Care, a connected healthcare platform founded by co-founders of GoIbibo, has gone live with CoWIN-approved vaccination slot booking to help people get vaccinated in an efficient an orderly manner.Co

The integration offers a bouquet of services seamless slot booking, pre and post-vaccination tele-consultation. The users on eka.care platform can search for slots by location, type of vaccination and cost to fit their needs. Post-vaccination, users will also be able to download the certificate and receive a reminder for the second dose.









The government had released new guidelines last month for the integration of CoWIN with third-party applications, easing the way for tech companies to offer COVID vaccine bookings. Eka.care is one of the first healthcare platforms approved by CoWIN to allow vaccination slot booking from their platform.

Vikalp Sahni, Founder & CEO, Eka.Care, said that while supporting the mission of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to eradicate COVID-19 from India, eka.care has come up with these innovative solutions which include run health assessment to check for post vaccine symptoms, connect with doctors and get free consultation 24×7 and secure vaccination documents in a virtual vault.

Deepak Tuli, Co-Founder & COO, said Eka Care aims to provide a 360 degree COVID-19 and post-vaccination care program to all its users in an effort to ensure timely help and overall wellness at no additional cost. “The 24×7 free consultations will help scores of people who otherwise are going through financial strain. Free reliable and trustworthy information dissemination by doctors is a boon in this era of misinformation vaccinations,” he said. “Launched earlier this year, Eka Care has already on-boarded hundreds of doctors, who are currently serving only COVID-related symptoms. While the primary aim of the platform is to create a secure and connected ecosystem for doctors and patients, it has been focusing on timely immunization of all to help India fight the second wave.”

Also Read: Surf Excel launches single use soluble liquid detergent – 3 in 1 Smart Shots

Eka Care was started in December 2020 by Vikalp Sahni and Deepak Tuli, ex-executives of GoIbibo, with a vision to build a connected healthcare ecosystem for India. Within six months, the company is solving the problem for hundreds of doctors and thousands of patients. The app is available in nine different languages and has a presence across states.