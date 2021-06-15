Saluting the undying spirit, care and courage of the healthcare community, Quaker Oats has partnered with Smile Foundation to launch #SalutingOurHeroes, an initiative to provide over 1 lakh oatmeals* to the healthcare heroes in India. As part of this initiative, Quaker will reach out to over 45 government and private hospitals and medical institutions. The initiative is being rolled out across over 7 states including Delhi-NCR, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Kerala, West Bengal, and Karnataka.

From doctors to nurses and medical professionals, each member of the healthcare community has put their lives at risk to keep numerous families safe. Through this special #SalutingOurHeroes initiative, Quaker, has extended its heartfelt gratitude to the healthcare community by providing them with bowls of hope and energy. Some of the hospitals engaged through this initiative include Columbia Asia Hospital, Gurugram; KEM Hospital, Mumbai; Ernakulam General Hospital, Kerala; Rukhmani Bai Government Hospital, Mumbai; and Aarvy Hospital, Gurugram.

Talking about the initiative Santanu Mishra, Co-Founder & Executive Trustee of Smile Foundation, said “It has been over a year now that our frontline health professionals have been working tirelessly to defeat the virus and save lives in the pandemic, and yet their determination is stronger than ever. Through this initiative, Smile Foundation, in partnership with Quaker is paying tribute to the healthcare heroes by sharing a small token of gratitude for their extraordinary service during this critical time. While our partnership with Quaker goes back a long way, in the pandemic particularly, their support has been crucial in providing nutritious oatmeals to the healthcare community.”

Commenting on the initiative Anshul Khanna, Senior Director, Marketing – Foods, PepsiCo India said, ‘’Through this pandemic, the healthcare community continues to work tirelessly and round-the-clock, putting their lives at risk in order to protect our families and keep our communities safe. Through this humble initiative by Quaker, we at PepsiCo India, salute the selfless service and valiant spirit of our healthcare heroes. #SalutingOurHeroes is a way for us to express our heartfelt gratitude towards the healthcare professionals. We are thankful to have partners like Smile Foundation who have led the on-ground roll-out of the initiative of providing wholesome oats, filled with nutritious energy, to hospitals across India. As a brand that represents ‘Fuel for the Real Fit’, Quaker will continue to stand with the healthcare heroes during these challenging times.”

This initiative is a continuation of the brand’s previous efforts wherein they provided over 1 lakh oatmeals* to COVID specialty hospitals across Delhi-NCR in 2020.

* 1 oatmeal = 40 grams of Quaker rolled oats.

About Quaker:

Quaker Oats was launched in India in 2006. The brand Quaker is more than 140 years old and is a world leader in the oatmeal segment. Quaker Oats is a 100% wholegrain and natural source of carbohydrates and dietary fibre. It has unique soluble fibre called βeta Glucan, which is scientifically proven to help reduce cholesterol (cholesterol is a risk factor for heart diseases). In India, Quaker Oats are also available in variants such as Quaker Plain Oats, Quaker Oats Multigrain and Quaker Oats with Flavour Mix.

About PepsiCo India

PepsiCo entered India in 1989 and has grown to become one of the largest MNC food and beverage businesses in India. PepsiCo India has been consistently investing in the country and has built an expansive beverage and snack food business supported by 62 plants across foods and beverages. PepsiCo India’s diverse portfolio includes iconic brands like Pepsi, LAY’S, Kurkure, Tropicana 100%, Gatorade and Quaker. In less than two decades, the company has been able to organically grow eight brands, each of which generate Rs. 1000 crores or more in estimated annual retail sales and are household names, trusted across the country. PepsiCo’s growth in India has been guided by our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. “Winning with Purpose” reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of the business.

About Smile Foundation:

Smile Foundation is a national level development organization reaching out to more than 600,000 underprivileged children, youth and women directly every year through more than 250 welfare projects on subjects such as education, healthcare, youth employability, and women empowerment across 25 states of India. Adopting a life cycle approach of development, Smile Foundation focuses its interventions on children, their families, and the community.