Marine Robotics Startup EyeROV Raises $1.44 Million in Pre-Series A Round

Kochi-based marine robotics startup EyeROV (IROV Technologies Pvt. Ltd.) has raised $1.44 Million in a pre-Series A funding round co-invested by AWE Funds and Unicorn India Ventures. The fresh capital will be deployed to accelerate research and development, drive new product innovation, and expand the company’s presence across Indian and international markets.

Founded in 2017, EyeROV operates at the intersection of marine robotics, infrastructure inspection, and defence technology. The company has completed more than 150 projects for over 80 clients, including major enterprises such as Tata Power, NHPC, Adani Group, ONGC, BPCL, and Maersk, as well as strategic engagements with government and defence organizations like the Indian Navy, DRDO, and the Indian Coast Guard.

Riding the momentum from the Indian Navy order

The fundraise comes on the back of strong commercial momentum, highlighted by a recent $5.7 Million order from the Indian Navy. The contract underscores growing confidence in indigenous deep-tech capabilities as India pushes for self-reliance in defence and critical infrastructure technologies.

EyeROV develops advanced Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) and Unmanned Surface Vessels (USVs) designed for complex underwater inspections. Its proprietary long-tunnel inspection capability of up to 10 kilometres places the company among a select group of global players with similar expertise. The platform integrates non-destructive testing (NDT) payloads such as ultrasonic testing, sonar imaging, and AI-based defect detection, enabling real-time reporting and digital twin creation.

Deep-tech focus attracts investors

Anil Joshi, Managing Partner at Unicorn India Ventures, said underwater robotics has rapidly emerged as a key deep-tech focus area in India over the last few years. He highlighted that government-led innovation initiatives and grant-backed contracts have significantly boosted early-stage funding for such startups.

Seema Chaturvedi, Founder and Managing Partner at AWE Funds, emphasized EyeROV’s relevance in maintaining offshore infrastructure such as subsea cables, ports, and energy pipelines—assets traditionally serviced through high-risk and costly manual operations. She noted that EyeROV’s technology-driven approach aligns with climate action goals by improving safety, efficiency, and sustainability.

Addressing a multi-billion-dollar market

EyeROV serves sectors including power, oil and gas, ports, shipping, dams, bridges, disaster management, marine research, and defence. The company offers both product sales and Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) models for B2B and B2G customers, enabling 24×7 autonomous operations through electric and sustainable systems.

Globally, the underwater infrastructure inspection market is driven by more than $1 trillion worth of aging assets requiring regular maintenance. EyeROV estimates its total addressable market at over $13 billion worldwide, with India alone accounting for nearly $800 million.

“With our Indian Navy order and rising demand across energy and infrastructure sectors, EyeROV has reached a clear inflection point,” said Johns T. Mathai, Co-Founder and CEO of EyeROV. He added that the current round will act as a strategic precursor to a planned $10 million Series A, for which early interest is already emerging from Indian and global investors.

As India’s deep-tech ecosystem matures, EyeROV’s latest funding signals growing investor confidence in homegrown marine robotics shaping the future of underwater infrastructure management.