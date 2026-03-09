Connect with us
Tiger Shroff’s Grooming Brand Prowl Raises $433,000 to Expand Men’s Skincare Market

Funding News

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff is expanding his entrepreneurial footprint with his grooming brand, Prowl, securing $433,000 USD in Pre-Series A funding.

The investment round was led by Resolute Ventures and comes less than a year after the brand’s high-profile relaunch in June 2025. The funding marks a significant milestone for the Mumbai-based lifestyle startup as it continues to scale in India’s rapidly growing men’s grooming market.

Prowl originally began as an active-lifestyle brand but pivoted to men’s skincare and grooming products, a move that has helped it quickly gain traction among young Indian consumers.

Rapid Growth in India’s Men’s Grooming Segment

Since entering the grooming space six months ago, Prowl has experienced strong growth and increasing demand. The brand initially launched its products on Amazon before expanding distribution to major online marketplaces such as Myntra and Flipkart.

The product line currently includes essential grooming items such as face wash, sunscreen, lip balm, body lotion, body wash, and roll-on deodorants. According to the company, the brand has already reached profitability and has recorded strong repeat-purchase rates among its core demographic.

Industry analysts say the success reflects a broader shift in consumer behavior, as more Indian men adopt skincare routines tailored to the country’s climate and lifestyle.

Funding to Expand Products and Distribution

The newly raised capital will be used to accelerate Prowl’s next phase of growth. The company plans to expand its product portfolio with science-backed formulations, including the upcoming launch of three new serums.

Beyond product innovation, Prowl aims to strengthen its presence in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, where demand for affordable grooming products is rising rapidly.

The brand is also working to improve delivery logistics through partnerships with quick-commerce platforms to offer same-day and next-day delivery, making its products more accessible to customers across India.

Tiger Shroff’s Vision for Simple Skincare

Founder Tiger Shroff said the brand reflects his personal philosophy of discipline and simplicity.

He emphasized that the goal is to create effective skincare solutions specifically designed for Indian skin types without complicated routines.

According to Shroff, the new funding validates Prowl’s mission of making high-performance grooming products accessible to men not only in major metropolitan areas but also across smaller cities and towns.

 

Strong Marketing and Strategic Partnerships

Prowl’s rapid market traction has also been supported by marketing and growth strategies handled by Lap Ventures, which oversees the brand’s communications, distribution partnerships, and digital marketing initiatives.

These strategies have helped build strong brand awareness while driving customer acquisition across multiple online retail channels.

With fresh funding, expanding product lines, and increasing distribution reach, Prowl is positioning itself as a key challenger in India’s fast-growing men’s grooming industry.

Loading...