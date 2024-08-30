‘Samudra Pratap’ Indigenous Pollution Control Vessel Launched in Goa

The first indigenously developed Pollution Control Vessel (PCV) of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG), Samudra Pratap, was launched in Goa. The event was graced by Minister of State (MOS) Defence Mr. Sanjay Seth, who emphasised the importance of India becoming fully self-reliant, Atmanirbhar in defence production. Built by Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL), Samudra Pratap marks a significant milestone in India’s journey toward Indigenous defence capabilities.









Addressing the gathering, Shri Sanjay Seth highlighted India’s growing global stature, having become the fifth-largest economy under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government. He noted that the country had made remarkable strides in becoming self-sufficient in shipbuilding for defence purposes and had even begun constructing ships for other nations. This launch, he said, underscores India’s commitment to achieving self-reliance in defence production and eventually becoming a net exporter of defence equipment.

The Pollution Control Vessel, Samudra Pratap, is specifically designed to combat oil spills and pollution along India’s coastlines. It is the first to be designed and constructed entirely within India. With a length of 114.5 meters, a breadth of 16.5 meters, and a displacement of 4170 tons, the ship will serve as a critical asset in preserving the environmental integrity of the nation’s maritime zones. The vessel’s keel was laid in November 2022, and it is part of a contract signed by GSL to build two PCVs for the Indian Coast Guard, valued at ₹583 crores.

The ship’s launch was attended by high-ranking officials, including Mr. Brajesh Kumar Upadhyaya, Chairman and Managing Director of GSL, and representatives from the Ministry of Defence, ICG, Indian Navy, and Goa Shipyard Ltd. The vessel was ceremonially named Samudra Pratap.

The launch of Samudra Pratap highlights India’s advancing shipbuilding capabilities, signalling a new era in the country’s maritime defence. GSL’s achievement propels it into the league of premier Indian shipyards capable of producing cutting-edge pollution control vessels, further boosting India’s defence self-reliance and global reputation.