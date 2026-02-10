Connect with us
Ethera Raises $3 Million From BlueStone to Fuel Lab-Grown Diamond Jewellery Expansion

Ethera Raises $3 Million From BlueStone to Fuel Lab-Grown Diamond Jewellery Expansion

Funding News

Ethera Raises $3 Million From BlueStone to Fuel Lab-Grown Diamond Jewellery Expansion

The Plunge Daily - Bureau

Bengaluru-based lab-grown diamond jewellery brand Ethera has raised $3 Million in fresh funding from BlueStone, which has doubled down on its investment to back the company’s next phase of expansion. The funding underscores growing investor confidence in India’s rapidly evolving lab-grown diamond jewellery market and Ethera’s positioning within it.

Founded in 2024, Ethera operates at the intersection of design-led jewellery and ethical luxury, catering to modern Indian consumers seeking everyday elegance without compromise on quality or transparency.

Riding India’s Lab-Grown Diamond Wave

India’s lab-grown diamond (LGD) jewellery market is witnessing strong tailwinds, driven by shifting consumer preferences toward responsible luxury and versatile everyday wear. Currently estimated at $500 million, the segment is growing at 35–40% year-on-year, with lab-grown diamonds expected to capture a significant share of the overall diamond jewellery market by 2030.

Ethera has aligned itself closely with this shift, combining IGI-certified lab-grown diamonds with BIS-hallmarked gold to offer jewellery that balances aesthetics, ethics, and accessibility.

Design-First Brand for the Modern Woman

Co-founded by Nitesh Jain and Sharad Arora, Ethera is built on a clear philosophy: jewellery should be worn, lived in, and expressed daily. The brand launches over 200 new designs every month, supported by a rigorous 40-point quality check across every piece.

Its collections span earrings, bracelets, solitaires, pendants, and necklaces, designed to transition seamlessly from daily routines to milestone moments. Ethera’s offerings speak to women who value thoughtful design, curated wardrobes, and consistent quality across channels.

Retail Expansion Takes Centre Stage

The newly raised capital will be primarily used to expand Ethera’s physical retail footprint. Within just one year of operations, the brand has already opened five retail stores across Bengaluru and New Delhi. Several new locations are set to launch in the coming weeks, with additional stores already in the pipeline.

Alongside offline expansion, Ethera plans to deepen its in-house design capabilities, strengthen its technology infrastructure, and invest in brand-building initiatives to support long-term omnichannel growth.

Sharad Arora and Nitesh Jain - Founders Ethera

Sharad Arora and Nitesh Jain – Founders of Ethera

Commenting on the fundraise, Sharad Arora, Co-Founder of Ethera, said the company’s strategy is rooted in first-principles thinking—understanding customers, the category, and long-term potential. BlueStone’s continued backing, he noted, will help scale retail presence while strengthening supply-chain and operational capabilities.

Nitesh Jain, Co-Founder, highlighted jewellery’s growing role as a form of self-expression, adding that the capital will enable Ethera to expand reach while maintaining trust, consistency, and craftsmanship at every customer touchpoint.

As Ethera enters its next growth phase, the brand remains focused on redefining jewellery as everyday self-expression. With strong investor support, an expanding retail network, and a design-led approach, Ethera is well-positioned to capture a growing share of India’s lab-grown diamond jewellery market.

Loading...