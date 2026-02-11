Supertails Raises $30 Million as India’s Pet Care Market Embraces the Pet Parenting Era

India’s rapidly evolving pet care market has attracted significant confidence. Bengaluru-based Supertails, an integrated pet care platform, has raised $30 million in a funding round led by Venturi Partners. The round also saw participation from Nippon India Alternative Investments, Titan Capital Winners Fund, and existing investors, including Fireside Ventures, RPSG Capital Ventures, Sauce VC, and Saama Capital.

The fresh capital will be deployed to strengthen Supertails’ end-to-end pet care ecosystem spanning physical clinics, at-home veterinary services, and digital commerce, as the company scales across urban India.

Building a Full-Stack Pet Care Ecosystem

Founded in 2021, Supertails has positioned itself as a comprehensive solution for modern pet parenting in India. Unlike traditional pet supply retailers, the platform integrates veterinary services, grooming centres, pharmacy access, and fast delivery of pet essentials under one umbrella.

The company currently operates four clinics and grooming centres in Bengaluru. These facilities include 24-hour services, inpatient departments (IPDs), advanced diagnostic labs, and modern operating theatres. Expansion into additional cities is already underway.

Complementing its physical presence, Supertails offers at-home veterinary services, including consultations, vaccinations, and preventive care. On the commerce side, the platform provides rapid delivery in Bengaluru across a catalogue of more than 30,000 products, including deep pharmacy coverage. Plans are in place to roll out quick delivery across its top ten cities.

Organising a Fragmented Pet Care Market

India’s pet care industry has traditionally been fragmented, with pet parents relying on scattered providers for products, grooming, and medical care. Supertails aims to streamline that experience.

The platform has onboarded over 500 brands, including Heads Up For Tails, Huggo Boss, Smylo, Vivaldis and KONG. It has also expanded into fresh and home-style pet meals as well as pet parent essentials.

A key differentiator is its nationwide network of more than 100 veterinarians, including surgeons, diagnostics specialists, tele-experts and paravets trained in fear-free practices. This integrated approach supports consistent, long-term engagement rather than occasional transactions.

The Shift from Pet Ownership to Pet Parenting

The funding round comes at a pivotal time for India’s pet care market. Consumers are increasingly treating pets as family members, driving demand for reliable, ongoing care rather than emergency-only services.

According to Supertails’ leadership, this transition reflects a broader cultural shift toward “pet parenting,” where nutrition, preventive health, grooming and personalised guidance are seen as essential components of responsible care.

Venturi Partners highlighted that global success stories such as Chewy demonstrate how trust, repeat engagement and deep customer relationships underpin scalable pet care platforms. With India’s market still in early stages of organised growth, investors see significant long-term potential.

Growth Momentum and Future Plans

Over the past 24 months, Supertails has grown its customer base more than fivefold while improving margins through higher engagement across services and product categories.

The new funding will support:

Expansion of clinics and veterinary services

Strengthening fulfilment and rapid delivery infrastructure

Enhanced personalisation through digital tools

Community-led initiatives for pet parents

As India’s urban pet population grows and disposable incomes rise, integrated platforms like Supertails are poised to define the next chapter of the country’s pet care ecosystem.