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Netcore Launches AI-Powered Audience Agent to Simplify Customer Segmentation for Marketers

Netcore Launches AI-Powered Audience Agent to Simplify Customer Segmentation for Marketers Agentic AI Marketing AI

Artificial Intelligence

Netcore Launches AI-Powered Audience Agent to Simplify Customer Segmentation for Marketers

Tech Plunge

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Netcore has unveiled Audience Agent, a new conversational AI-powered segmentation solution designed to transform how marketing teams build and manage customer audiences. The launch marks a significant step in the company’s broader vision for agentic marketing, enabling marketers to create highly targeted customer segments using natural language rather than complex manual workflows.

The Mumbai-based customer engagement and marketing technology company says the new tool can reduce audience creation time by up to 90%, helping businesses execute campaigns faster and improve personalization at scale.

Addressing a Major Marketing Bottleneck

Customer segmentation remains one of the most critical components of modern marketing. However, building audience groups often requires navigating complicated dashboards, creating multiple rules, and manually configuring workflows.

Netcore’s Audience Agent aims to eliminate those challenges by allowing marketers to describe the audience they want in plain language. The AI-powered system then generates the segment instantly and continuously refines it as users provide additional instructions.

Instead of rebuilding segments from scratch after every change, marketers can adjust criteria through an ongoing conversation, significantly reducing time spent on operational tasks.

Netcore Unbxd Launches Agentic Multimodal Search to Transform Ecommerce Discovery

How Audience Agent Works

The platform uses conversational AI to understand marketer intent and convert it into segmentation logic. Users can create audiences based on customer behavior, demographics, purchase patterns, engagement levels, or business-specific definitions.

For example, marketers can request audiences such as “high-value customers,” “at-risk users,” or “customers who browse but never purchase.” The system interprets those requests according to each organization’s own business rules rather than relying on generic industry standards.

A key differentiator is the platform’s ability to preserve context throughout the conversation. Marketers can add exclusions, refine intent signals, apply geographic filters, and make additional adjustments without restarting the process.

Building Trust Through Transparency

One of the common concerns surrounding AI adoption in enterprise marketing is transparency. Netcore says Audience Agent addresses this issue by displaying the segmentation logic directly on-screen as it is generated.

Marketers can review, edit, validate, or modify every rule before activation, ensuring complete visibility into how audiences are being created. Teams also maintain full control over the final output and can revert changes whenever needed.

This approach combines AI efficiency with human oversight, helping organizations adopt advanced automation while maintaining confidence in campaign execution.

A Step Toward Agentic Marketing

Audience Agent joins Netcore’s growing suite of agentic marketing solutions, including existing tools for insights and multimodal search. The company believes marketing technology is evolving beyond traditional automation toward systems that understand context, retain memory, and continuously optimize outcomes.

According to Netcore Group CEO Kalpit Jain, the future of marketing lies in systems that adapt to marketers rather than forcing marketers to adapt to software limitations.

As brands increasingly focus on personalization, real-time engagement, and efficient customer acquisition, tools like Audience Agent could play a critical role in helping teams move faster and make smarter decisions.

With the launch of Audience Agent, Netcore is positioning itself at the forefront of AI-driven marketing innovation, offering businesses a more intuitive and scalable approach to customer segmentation.

  • Netcore Launches AI-Powered Audience Agent to Simplify Customer Segmentation for Marketers Agentic AI Marketing AI
  • Netcore Launches AI-Powered Audience Agent to Simplify Customer Segmentation for Marketers Agentic AI Marketing AI

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