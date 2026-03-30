Netcore Unbxd Launches Agentic Multimodal Search to Transform Ecommerce Discovery

Netcore Unbxd has announced the global launch of its Agentic Multimodal Search, a next-generation AI capability designed to redefine how shoppers discover products online. The innovation enables e-commerce platforms to interpret user intent by combining image recognition with natural language understanding, including both text and voice inputs.

This marks a significant shift in digital commerce, where search is evolving from simple keyword matching to a deeper, intent-driven experience powered by artificial intelligence.

From Search Queries to Intent Understanding

Traditional e-commerce search systems have long treated text-based queries and image searches as separate processes. However, modern shoppers often combine both—uploading images while adding descriptive inputs like color, style, or price preferences.

Agentic Multimodal Search bridges this gap by analyzing visual and linguistic signals simultaneously. Instead of processing inputs in isolation, the system forms a unified understanding of shopper intent, delivering more accurate and relevant results.

According to company executives, this shift represents a move from “string matching” to “meaning matching,” where AI interprets what users actually want rather than what they explicitly type.

How the Technology Works

The system allows users to upload an image—such as a dress or furniture piece—and refine their search using conversational prompts. These prompts can include variations in phrasing, voice queries, or even transliterated terms.

Behind the scenes, the AI evaluates multiple factors, including:

Visual similarity and aesthetic context

Semantic meaning of language inputs

User behavior and preferences

Product popularity and freshness

Geo-location relevance

This multi-layered approach ensures that results align closely with both inspiration and intent, even when user input is vague or incomplete.

Designed for Visual-First Commerce

The technology is particularly impactful for categories where visual appeal drives purchasing decisions. Industries such as fashion, home décor, furniture, and lifestyle products stand to benefit the most.

With mobile usage on the rise, shoppers increasingly rely on cameras to initiate searches. Agentic Multimodal Search taps into this behavior, enabling a seamless transition from visual inspiration to product discovery.

Driving the Shift Toward Agentic Commerce

The launch reflects a broader trend toward agentic commerce, where AI systems move beyond passive recommendations to actively interpret, decide, and execute tasks within defined parameters.

Three major forces are accelerating this transition:

Mobile-first consumer behavior

Visually rich product catalogs

Rising expectations for AI-driven personalization

In this context, search becomes the first point of intelligent interaction between shoppers and e-commerce platforms.

Enhancing Discovery and Resilience

One of the key advantages of Agentic Multimodal Search is its ability to handle imperfect input. Whether users provide incomplete descriptions or rely heavily on visuals, the system adapts to deliver meaningful results.

This improves product discovery across:

Inspiration-led shopping journeys

Long-tail and niche queries

Exploratory browsing experiences

Additionally, the system maintains performance even when product data is limited, making it a resilient solution for modern ecommerce challenges.

The Future of E-commerce Search

With this launch, Netcore Unbxd positions multimodal AI as a foundational element of future ecommerce infrastructure. As shopping experiences become more dynamic and AI-driven, the ability to understand both visual and language intent will be critical.

The evolution of search into an intelligent, agent-like system signals a new chapter in online retail, one where technology doesn’t just respond to queries but truly understands them.