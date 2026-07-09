Connect with us
The Plunge Daily

The Plunge Daily

Nurix AI Acquires Verloop.io to Strengthen Enterprise Conversational AI Platform

Nurix AI Acquires Verloop.io to Strengthen Enterprise Conversational AI Platform

Artificial Intelligence

Nurix AI Acquires Verloop.io to Strengthen Enterprise Conversational AI Platform

Tech Plunge

By

Published on

Enterprise artificial intelligence company Nurix AI has announced the acquisition of Verloop.io, a move aimed at expanding its conversational AI capabilities across voice and chat while strengthening its presence in India, the Middle East and other international markets.

The acquisition brings together Nurix AI’s voice-first enterprise automation platform with Verloop.io’s expertise in chat-based customer engagement, creating a broader AI offering designed for large enterprises seeking production-ready AI agents.

Expanding AI Across Customer Conversations

Nurix AI said the acquisition enhances its flagship voice platform, NuPlay, by integrating Verloop.io’s conversational AI technology, which currently powers more than 20 million customer interactions every month.

The combined platform is expected to help enterprises deploy autonomous AI agents across voice calls, messaging platforms, and other AI-driven communication channels.

The companies believe this broader product portfolio will help organizations automate customer interactions while improving operational efficiency and service quality.

Focus on Enterprise AI Adoption

Founded by Mukesh Bansal, Nurix AI develops AI software designed to automate complex enterprise workflows and improve business performance.

Bansal said the acquisition reflects the growing demand for enterprise AI solutions that deliver measurable business outcomes rather than experimental deployments.

According to him, enterprises increasingly expect AI to become an operational layer capable of improving productivity, reducing costs, and enhancing customer experiences.

By combining Verloop.io’s conversational automation capabilities with Nurix AI’s voice AI expertise, the company aims to accelerate enterprise adoption of autonomous AI agents.

Verloop.io Brings Regional Strength

Verloop.io has established itself as a leading conversational AI provider serving businesses across banking, financial services, fintech, retail, and telecommunications.

Its customer base spans India and the Middle East, regions where messaging-based customer engagement continues to play a central role in digital services.

The acquisition allows Nurix AI to expand its reach among enterprises that rely heavily on chat-driven communication while strengthening its footprint in regulated industries.

Verloop.io Founder Gaurav Singh will join Nurix AI’s leadership team following the transaction, contributing to product strategy, enterprise sales and future AI agent development.

Building a Unified AI Platform

Nurix AI said the combined platform will support enterprises seeking AI-powered automation across both real-time voice interactions and asynchronous digital conversations.

The company believes businesses increasingly require integrated AI systems capable of handling customer engagement seamlessly across multiple communication channels.

Verloop.io’s conversational expertise complements Nurix AI’s existing portfolio by enabling organizations to automate customer support, sales assistance, and operational workflows through unified AI agents.

Industry analysts have noted that enterprises are moving beyond isolated AI pilots toward scalable AI deployments capable of delivering measurable returns on investment.

Backed by Major Investors

Nurix AI is backed by leading global investors, including Accel, General Catalyst, and Prosus.

The company has focused on helping enterprises implement AI systems capable of automating business-critical processes while maintaining enterprise-grade reliability.

The acquisition aligns with the broader trend of consolidation within the enterprise AI sector, where companies are expanding their capabilities through strategic acquisitions to meet growing demand for generative AI and autonomous agents.

Integration Plans Yet to Be Announced

While Verloop.io will become part of Nurix AI following the acquisition, the companies have not disclosed detailed product integration plans or financial terms of the transaction.

Both companies indicated that their immediate priority is supporting existing customers while expanding AI capabilities across industries, including financial services, retail and telecommunications.

As enterprise AI adoption accelerates worldwide, the combined organization aims to position itself as a comprehensive provider of conversational AI solutions capable of serving businesses across voice, chat, and emerging AI-native customer engagement platforms.

  • Nurix AI Acquires Verloop.io to Strengthen Enterprise Conversational AI Platform
  • Nurix AI Acquires Verloop.io to Strengthen Enterprise Conversational AI Platform

Related Topics:, , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in Artificial Intelligence

Submit Your Story

CULTURE

Dune Part Three Trailer Unveils Paul Atreides’ Darkest Battle Yet Timothée Chalamet Zendaya Robert Pattinson Denis Villeneuve Frank Herbert

Book Adaptation

Dune: Part Three Trailer Unveils Paul Atreides’ Darkest Battle Yet
By July 9, 2026
Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff Separate After Nearly Three Years of Marriage

E! News

Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff Separate After Nearly Three Years of Marriage
By July 9, 2026
Oasis unveils first teaser for reunion documentary ‘Don’t Look Back in Anger’ Noel Gallagher and Liam Gallagher Steven Knight

Disney+

Oasis unveils first teaser for reunion documentary ‘Don’t Look Back in Anger’
By July 8, 2026
Kate Hudson Turns Heads in Black Bikini During Dream Family Vacation in Greece

E! News

Kate Hudson Turns Heads in Black Bikini During Dream Family Vacation in Greece
By July 7, 2026
Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey Unveils Epic Final Trailer Ahead of July Release Matt Damon Zendaya Tom Holland Robert Pattinson

Book Adaptation

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey Unveils Epic Final Trailer Ahead of July Release
By July 4, 2026
Alaya By Stage3 raises seed funding to hit ₹50 crore ARR — and AI is at the centre of the plan LC Nueva AIF

Alaya By Stage3 raises seed funding to hit ₹50 crore ARR, and AI is at the centre of the plan
By April 22, 2026
NitiQuest 2026 PedalStart and Cesim Spotlight India’s Rising Student Startup Founders

NitiQuest 2026: PedalStart and Cesim Spotlight India’s Rising Student Startup Founders
By March 9, 2026
Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence Ashish Kacholia and group, Authum Investments, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik Sundar Iyer, Hardik Patel (Finquest), LNB Group, Mukul Agarwal, Shah Rukh Khan Family Office, Sakal Media Group, Utpal Sheth, and Vinod Dugar (RDB Group).

Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence
By September 8, 2025

TECH PLUNGE

Nurix AI Acquires Verloop.io to Strengthen Enterprise Conversational AI Platform

Artificial Intelligence

Nurix AI Acquires Verloop.io to Strengthen Enterprise Conversational AI Platform
By July 9, 2026
Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced is Back, Reviving Ubisoft’s Pirate Classic Xbox Series X|S

Gaming

Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced is Back, Reviving Ubisoft’s Pirate Classic
By July 8, 2026
Nintendo to shut down Mario Kart Tour as mobile gaming strategy enters a new phase

Gaming

Nintendo to shut down Mario Kart Tour as mobile gaming strategy enters a new phase
By July 8, 2026

PLUNGE DAILY

Scooter Braun Steps Down from HYBE Board of Directors, Remains Senior Advisor

Sound Plunge

Scooter Braun Steps Down from HYBE Board of Directors, Remains Senior Advisor
Huawei Announces Wi-Fi 7 Patent Licensing Rates, Sets $0.50 Royalty Per Device

Business

Huawei Announces Wi-Fi 7 Patent Licensing Rates, Sets $0.50 Royalty Per Device
Drake Hosts Exclusive ‘Janice’ Apology Parties After ‘Janice STFU’ Becomes No. 1 Hit

Hip Hop/ Rap

Drake Hosts Exclusive ‘Janice’ Apology Parties After ‘Janice STFU’ Becomes No. 1 Hit
Trump Thanks FIFA After Stunning Folarin Balogun Suspension Reversal Ahead of Belgium Clash Gianni Infantino

News

Trump Thanks FIFA After Stunning Folarin Balogun Suspension Reversal Ahead of Belgium Clash
Lionel Messi Teams Up With Tom Holland in New ‘Spider-Man Brand New Day’ Promo Sony Pictures FIFA

FIFA World Cup

Lionel Messi Teams Up With Tom Holland in New ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ Promo
Justin Bieber Reportedly in Talks to Join FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Halftime Show Madonna Shakira BTS

FIFA World Cup

Justin Bieber Reportedly in Talks to Join FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Halftime Show
Madonna’s Confessions II Brings the Queen of Pop Back to the Dancefloor Stuart Price Sabrina Carpenter

Album Drop

Madonna’s Confessions II Brings the Queen of Pop Back to the Dancefloor
Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey Unveils Epic Final Trailer Ahead of July Release Matt Damon Zendaya Tom Holland Robert Pattinson

Book Adaptation

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey Unveils Epic Final Trailer Ahead of July Release
Neon Acquires Luca Guadagnino’s OpenAI Drama ‘Artificial’ After Amazon MGM Exit Andrew Garfield Sam Altman

Artificial Intelligence

Neon Acquires Luca Guadagnino’s OpenAI Drama ‘Artificial’ After Amazon MGM Exit
Trump’s Medal of Honor Joke Threesome Draws Attention During Theodore Roosevelt Library Speech Trump Sons

News

Trump’s Medal of Honor Joke Draws Attention During Theodore Roosevelt Library Speech
Drake, Nelly Furtado at FIFA World Cup Clash in Toronto Cristiano Ronaldo Croatia

FIFA World Cup

Drake, Nelly Furtado and Canadian Celebrities at the Dramatic FIFA World Cup Clash in Toronto
Madonna’s New Song ‘Bizarre’ Sparks Speculation Over Sean Penn References Confessions II New Album

Album Drop

Madonna’s New Song ‘Bizarre’ Sparks Speculation Over Sean Penn References
Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Historic Knockout Goal as Portugal Edge Croatia in Dramatic FIFA World Cup 2026 Thriller

FIFA World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Historic Knockout Goal as Portugal Edge Croatia in Dramatic FIFA World Cup 2026 Thriller
Delhi EV Policy 2026 Comes Into Force Tax Benefits, Subsidies, and Key Rules Explained EV cars two-wheelers

Auto

Delhi EV Policy 2026 Comes Into Force: Tax Benefits, Subsidies, and Key Rules Explained
Erling Haaland Fires Norway Into Historic World Cup Quarterfinals With Stunning Brace Against Brazil FIFA

FIFA World Cup

Erling Haaland Fires Norway Into Historic World Cup Quarterfinals With Stunning Brace Against Brazil
Sexyy Red Seeks Removal From Tay Keith Royalty Lawsuit, Says Record Labels Handle Producer Payments Pound Town

Hip Hop/ Rap

Sexyy Red Seeks Removal From Tay Keith Royalty Lawsuit
Advanced EMS Response During Mitch McConnell ’s June Health Emergency Heart Attack Kentucky Senator

News

Advanced EMS Response During Mitch McConnell ’s June Health Emergency
Christian Horner Open to Formula 1 Return, but Only With a Front-Running Team Silverstone British GP PAddock

News

Christian Horner Open to Formula 1 Return, but Only With a Front-Running Team
Drake Hinted at Kawhi Leonard’s Toronto Raptors Return Before Blockbuster Trade Was Announced

Hip Hop/ Rap

Drake Hinted at Kawhi Leonard’s Raptors Return Before Blockbuster Trade Was Announced
Salman Rushdie to Receive Liberatum Cultural Honour as Organisation Marks 25 Years Knife Satanic Verses

Books and Authors

Salman Rushdie to Receive Liberatum Cultural Honour as Organisation Marks 25 Years
Neymar Retires From International Football After Brazil’s Shock World Cup Exit Norway Erling Haaland

FIFA World Cup

Neymar Retires From International Football After Brazil’s Shock World Cup Exit
Empire State Building Daredevils Get Engaged on Spire Before Dramatic Arrest Angela Nikolau, 33, and Ivan Kuznetsov (also known as Ivan Beerkus)

News

Empire State Building Couple Get Engaged on Spire Before Dramatic Arrest
To Top
Loading...