Nurix AI Acquires Verloop.io to Strengthen Enterprise Conversational AI Platform

Enterprise artificial intelligence company Nurix AI has announced the acquisition of Verloop.io, a move aimed at expanding its conversational AI capabilities across voice and chat while strengthening its presence in India, the Middle East and other international markets.

The acquisition brings together Nurix AI’s voice-first enterprise automation platform with Verloop.io’s expertise in chat-based customer engagement, creating a broader AI offering designed for large enterprises seeking production-ready AI agents.

Expanding AI Across Customer Conversations

Nurix AI said the acquisition enhances its flagship voice platform, NuPlay, by integrating Verloop.io’s conversational AI technology, which currently powers more than 20 million customer interactions every month.

The combined platform is expected to help enterprises deploy autonomous AI agents across voice calls, messaging platforms, and other AI-driven communication channels.

The companies believe this broader product portfolio will help organizations automate customer interactions while improving operational efficiency and service quality.

Focus on Enterprise AI Adoption

Founded by Mukesh Bansal, Nurix AI develops AI software designed to automate complex enterprise workflows and improve business performance.

Bansal said the acquisition reflects the growing demand for enterprise AI solutions that deliver measurable business outcomes rather than experimental deployments.

According to him, enterprises increasingly expect AI to become an operational layer capable of improving productivity, reducing costs, and enhancing customer experiences.

By combining Verloop.io’s conversational automation capabilities with Nurix AI’s voice AI expertise, the company aims to accelerate enterprise adoption of autonomous AI agents.

Verloop.io Brings Regional Strength

Verloop.io has established itself as a leading conversational AI provider serving businesses across banking, financial services, fintech, retail, and telecommunications.

Its customer base spans India and the Middle East, regions where messaging-based customer engagement continues to play a central role in digital services.

The acquisition allows Nurix AI to expand its reach among enterprises that rely heavily on chat-driven communication while strengthening its footprint in regulated industries.

Verloop.io Founder Gaurav Singh will join Nurix AI’s leadership team following the transaction, contributing to product strategy, enterprise sales and future AI agent development.

Building a Unified AI Platform

Nurix AI said the combined platform will support enterprises seeking AI-powered automation across both real-time voice interactions and asynchronous digital conversations.

The company believes businesses increasingly require integrated AI systems capable of handling customer engagement seamlessly across multiple communication channels.

Verloop.io’s conversational expertise complements Nurix AI’s existing portfolio by enabling organizations to automate customer support, sales assistance, and operational workflows through unified AI agents.

Industry analysts have noted that enterprises are moving beyond isolated AI pilots toward scalable AI deployments capable of delivering measurable returns on investment.

Backed by Major Investors

Nurix AI is backed by leading global investors, including Accel, General Catalyst, and Prosus.

The company has focused on helping enterprises implement AI systems capable of automating business-critical processes while maintaining enterprise-grade reliability.

The acquisition aligns with the broader trend of consolidation within the enterprise AI sector, where companies are expanding their capabilities through strategic acquisitions to meet growing demand for generative AI and autonomous agents.

Integration Plans Yet to Be Announced

While Verloop.io will become part of Nurix AI following the acquisition, the companies have not disclosed detailed product integration plans or financial terms of the transaction.

Both companies indicated that their immediate priority is supporting existing customers while expanding AI capabilities across industries, including financial services, retail and telecommunications.

As enterprise AI adoption accelerates worldwide, the combined organization aims to position itself as a comprehensive provider of conversational AI solutions capable of serving businesses across voice, chat, and emerging AI-native customer engagement platforms.