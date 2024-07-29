Delhi Rajinder Nagar Flooding: 7 Arrested for Negligence

In a recent turn of events, Delhi Police have apprehended five more individuals in connection with the tragic flooding incident at Old Rajinder Nagar, which resulted in the deaths of three civil services aspirants. This brings the total number of arrests to seven, as authorities intensify their investigation to ensure justice for the victims and their families.









The basement owner, along with the coordinator of Rau’s IAS Study Circle, has already been charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder and causing death due to negligence. These initial arrests highlighted the gross negligence and failure to adhere to safety protocols, which tragically culminated in the loss of lives. Now, with additional arrests, the scope of accountability widens, indicating that the tragedy was a result of multiple layers of negligence.

Among the newly arrested is the driver of a black Force Gurkha, initially mistaken for a Thar, which reportedly caused the building’s gate to break. This act of carelessness exacerbated the already dire situation, contributing to the catastrophic flooding. The driver, along with others arrested, face serious charges as authorities unravel the chain of events that led to the disaster.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) M Harsha Vardhan stated, “Each floor of the building is owned by a different person.” This detail underscores the complexity of ownership and responsibility within the building, raising questions about the overall management and regulatory oversight of such properties.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) officials revealed that the basement library, run by the IAS coaching centre, was operating illegally with only one entry and exit point. This critical safety violation proved fatal when the biometric-enabled door locked due to the flooding, trapping the victims inside. An MCD official noted, “A gross criminal negligence is found on part of the owner of the institute in ensuring safety measures.”

This incident has sparked outrage and demands for stricter enforcement of building safety regulations. The Rajinder Nagar area, known for its dense population of students and coaching centers, is now under scrutiny for potential other violations. Authorities have pledged to conduct thorough inspections to prevent such tragedies in the future.

The arrests signal a strong message from Delhi Police about their commitment to holding all responsible parties accountable. “We are committed to ensuring strict action against all those involved in the case,” reiterated the police in their official statement. The investigation continues to uncover the layers of negligence and lapses that led to this tragic incident, with the hope that justice will be served and systemic changes implemented to safeguard against such occurrences in the future.

As the community mourns the loss of three young lives, this case serves as a grim reminder of the importance of stringent safety measures and the dire consequences of neglect. The path to accountability may be long, but the resolve to ensure justice and safety for all remains unwavering.