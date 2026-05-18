Trump’s AI-Generated Alien Images Spark Social Media Frenzy After Pentagon UFO File Release

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E! News
Paul John Whisky Elevates India’s Single Malt Culture with Exclusive ‘Cask-to-Glass’ Experience in Mumbai
Paul John Whisky brought together whisky collectors, luxury enthusiasts, and culinary tastemakers for an immersive “Cask-to-Glass”...
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Hollywood
Harvey Weinstein Rape Retrial Ends in Mistrial After Jury Deadlock
A New York judge has officially declared a mistrial in the rape retrial of former Hollywood...
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News
Jermaine Jackson Ordered to Pay $6.5 Million in Sexual Assault Lawsuit After Default JudgmentBy Sound Plunge
Jermaine Jackson has been ordered to pay more than $6.5 million to a woman who accused...
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Football
David Beckham Becomes UK’s First Billionaire Sportsman as Inter Miami and Brand Empire Soar
Meanwhile, seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton ranked among the wealthiest British athletes with an...
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News
Federal Judge Temporarily Blocks US Sanctions Against UN Expert Francesca Albanese
A federal judge in the United States has temporarily blocked sanctions imposed on UN rapporteur Francesca...
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News
Microsoft Israel Chief Resigns After Controversy Over Palestinian Surveillance ClaimsBy Tech Plunge
The controversy intensified after investigative reports alleged that Israel’s elite intelligence unit, Unit 8200, used Microsoft’s...
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News
Nigel Farage Under Standards Investigation Over Reported £5 Million Gift
The investigation centers on a £5 million gift allegedly provided to Nigel Farage by cryptocurrency investor...
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Documentary
Who Is Alex Murdaugh? Inside the Netflix True Crime Figure Whose Murder Convictions Were Overturned
In a unanimous ruling, the South Carolina Supreme Court overturned Murdaugh’s murder convictions due to misconduct...
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E! News
Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun Go Public With Romantic PDA-Filled Getaway Montage
Hollywood actress Sydney Sweeney and music executive Scooter Braun have taken their relationship public in a...
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News
Sam Altman Claims Elon Musk Wanted OpenAI Control Passed to His ChildrenBy Tech Plunge
Elon Musk’s lawsuit accuses OpenAI of abandoning its original mission as a nonprofit research organization dedicated...