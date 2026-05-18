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Trump’s AI-Generated Alien Images Spark Social Media Frenzy After Pentagon UFO File Release

Trump’s AI-Generated Alien Images Spark Social Media Frenzy After Pentagon UFO File Release GAvin Newsom

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Trump’s AI-Generated Alien Images Spark Social Media Frenzy After Pentagon UFO File Release

The Plunge Daily - Bureau

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Donald Trump ignited another wave of online reactions after posting a series of AI-generated images featuring extraterrestrials, exploding spacecraft, and futuristic military scenes on his social media platform, Truth Social. One of the most widely shared images showed Trump walking beside a muscular silver alien in handcuffs while surrounded by Secret Service agents and military personnel. Additional posts depicted the president operating spacecraft controls as explosions erupted across space-themed battle scenes, accompanied by phrases such as “target destroyed.”

The unusual posts appeared shortly after the Pentagon released newly declassified documents related to unidentified flying objects, fueling renewed public interest in UFOs and extraterrestrial theories.

TACO Trump Deletes Controversial AI ‘Jesus’ Image After Backlash

Pentagon UFO Release Adds Fuel to Speculation

The social media frenzy comes only weeks after the U.S. government published previously classified material involving unidentified aerial phenomena. While researchers and analysts reviewing the documents said they found no definitive proof of alien life visiting Earth, the release generated significant online discussion.

Trump has repeatedly referenced UFO-related topics during his second term. During a recent White House event involving NASA’s Artemis II mission crew, he hinted that portions of the government files would be “very interesting” to the public.

The president also claimed he had spoken with individuals who reported witnessing unexplained phenomena, though he provided no additional details or evidence.

Trump's Day on Truth Social

Trump’s Day on Truth Social

AI Memes Become a Defining Part of Trump’s Online Persona

The alien-themed images were only part of a larger weekend posting spree by Trump. He also shared AI-generated memes targeting several political opponents, including JB Pritzker, Brandon Johnson, Hakeem Jeffries, and Gavin Newsom.

One image portrayed Newsom in a padded cell wearing a straitjacket, while another mocked him through a fictional California license plate meme. Trump also reposted images depicting himself in futuristic Space Force settings, often wearing aviator sunglasses while commanding orbital weapons systems and satellites.

The posts arrived after Trump returned from an international summit in China, where he also shared official photographs alongside Xi Jinping.

Previous AI Posts Have Triggered Controversy

Trump’s growing use of AI-generated imagery has repeatedly sparked criticism across political and religious circles. Earlier this year, he deleted an AI-generated image portraying himself as Jesus following backlash from religious leaders who called the post offensive.

Another controversial meme involving Barack Obama and Michelle Obama also drew bipartisan criticism before being removed.

Despite the backlash, Trump continues to rely heavily on AI-created memes and digital imagery to engage supporters and dominate online conversations.

Social Media Strategy or Political Distraction?

Political analysts remain divided over whether Trump’s increasingly surreal online presence is part of a calculated media strategy or simply reflects his unconventional communication style.

The latest posts also coincided with renewed speculation surrounding the president’s health ahead of a scheduled medical checkup later this month at Walter Reed Military Medical Center.

Regardless of intent, the AI-generated alien images succeeded in drawing enormous attention online, once again placing Trump at the center of America’s political and internet culture debates.

  • Trump’s AI-Generated Alien Images Spark Social Media Frenzy After Pentagon UFO File Release GAvin Newsom
  • Trump’s AI-Generated Alien Images Spark Social Media Frenzy After Pentagon UFO File Release GAvin Newsom

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