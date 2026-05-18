AMC Confirms Major Walking Dead Universe Return Fans Were Hoping For

AMC Networks has officially confirmed that two major installments from The Walking Dead Universe will arrive in 2026, easing concerns among longtime fans about the future of the franchise.

The network announced that The Walking Dead: Dead City season 3 will premiere on July 26, 2026. The upcoming season will consist of eight episodes airing weekly on AMC and AMC+ throughout the summer.

The confirmation is significant because fans had become increasingly worried after AMC previously discussed upcoming programming for 2026 without mentioning Dead City during an earnings call earlier this year.

Dead City and Daryl Dixon Will Both Return in 2026

The announcement also confirms that both current Walking Dead spinoffs will air alongside each other one more time in 2026.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon is already preparing for its fourth and final season, which has generated major buzz among viewers. Because AMC had remained unusually quiet about Dead City for months, some fans feared the series had been delayed or quietly deprioritized.

Now, the network has officially reassured viewers that both shows remain active parts of the franchise’s lineup.

The Walking Dead Universe entered a new era in 2023 following the conclusion of the original series after 11 seasons. AMC shifted focus toward character-driven spinoffs featuring some of the franchise’s most iconic survivors.

Maggie, Negan, Daryl, and Carol Continue Their Stories

Dead City follows longtime rivals Maggie Rhee and Negan as they navigate a dangerous post-apocalyptic Manhattan. The show explores the complicated relationship between the two characters years after the events of the original series.

Season 3 will reportedly focus on rebuilding New York City after the conflict involving The Croat and The Dama, while also addressing the emotional fallout surrounding Maggie’s son, Hershel.

Meanwhile, Daryl Dixon continues the European journey of Daryl Dixon and Carol Peletier as they attempt to find their way back home to the United States.

The franchise previously expanded with The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, which reunited fan-favorite characters Rick Grimes and Michonne and concluded their long-running story arcs.

Questions Remain About the Franchise’s Future

Despite the excitement surrounding the 2026 lineup, uncertainty still surrounds the long-term future of the Walking Dead Universe. Rumors continue to circulate that Dead City season 3 could potentially serve as the series finale, though AMC has not officially confirmed that possibility.

With Daryl Dixon already confirmed to end after season 4, fans are beginning to wonder how much longer the franchise will continue in its current form.

Still, for longtime viewers who have followed the zombie drama for more than 16 years, the promise of 16 more episodes in 2026 offers a meaningful continuation of one of television’s most recognizable horror franchises.