Reality TV Star Tamika Chesser Charged With Murder After Partner Found Beheaded in Australia

Former Beauty and the Geek Australia contestant Tamika Chesser has been charged with the murder and dismemberment of her partner, 39-year-old Julian Story, in a case that has sent shockwaves across Australia and beyond. South Australia Police confirmed the disturbing details on Friday, June 28, as they continue to search for Story’s missing head.

The gruesome discovery was made in Port Lincoln, South Australia, on June 21, after authorities responded to reports of a fire at a residential apartment. When police arrived, they found a horrifying scene: severely burned and dismembered human remains, believed to be Story’s. According to court documents obtained by ABC, Tamika Chesser was found at the scene, catatonic and unresponsive, seated in a garden chair near the charred unit.

The head of the victim is still missing, and police have issued a public plea for assistance, asking locals to review any security or dashcam footage from around midnight on June 17, when they believe the crime occurred.







Detective Superintendent Darren Fielke emphasized the emotional significance of recovering the victim’s head. “Returning Julian’s head to his family so they can have a proper funeral and lay him to rest is a really important aspect for us,” he said during a press conference.

Police released CCTV images of Tamika Chesser to help retrace her movements and timeline. Though authorities have confirmed that Chesser and Story were in a relationship, the motive remains unclear. Investigators are treating the case as a possible domestic violence-related homicide but say the circumstances remain under investigation.

Tamika Chesser, now 34, appeared in the 2010 season of Beauty and the Geek Australia, a reality competition that paired conventionally attractive women with academically gifted but socially awkward men. Her transformation from lighthearted reality personality to murder suspect has stunned both viewers and the media.

She appeared before the Adelaide Magistrates Court via video link on Friday. A suppression order that previously protected her identity was lifted, allowing media outlets to report her name and connection to the case. She is scheduled to appear in court again in December 2025.

The family of Julian Story released a heart-wrenching statement, thanking police and the community for their support during an “unimaginable loss.”

“We are navigating an unimaginable tragedy,” the family said. “Your care has brought comfort amid the chaos.”

This case is one of the most brutal domestic homicide investigations in recent Australian history, and it has reignited conversations about mental health, celebrity culture, and domestic violence. With public interest growing, authorities remain focused on collecting evidence and bringing clarity — and justice — to a case marked by devastation and mystery.