Rebekah Del Rio, Voice Behind ‘Llorando’ in David Lynch’s Mulholland Drive, Dies at 57

Rebekah Del Rio, the haunting voice behind the unforgettable Spanish ballad “Llorando” in David Lynch’s Mulholland Drive, has died at the age of 57. The news, confirmed by the Los Angeles medical examiner’s office, has left cinephiles and music lovers alike mourning the loss of a unique and spellbinding performer.

Rebekah Del Rio passed away on Monday, June 23, at her home in Los Angeles. The cause of death remains unknown, with the coroner listing it as “deferred” pending further studies—a process that could take months.

While she may not have been a household name, Rebekah Del Rio’s voice is etched in cinematic history thanks to one of the most memorable scenes in Lynch’s 2001 cult classic. Dressed in dramatic makeup and a jeweled tear, she delivered “Llorando”—a Spanish-language rendition of Roy Orbison’s “Crying”—with breathtaking emotion. Her performance in the eerie, red-curtained Club Silencio stands as a defining moment of David Lynch’s Mulholland Drive, capturing the heartache and mystery at the film’s core.







David Lynch discovered Rebekah Del Rio in the 1990s after their shared agent introduced them. At the time, she had already recorded “Llorando,” and David Lynch was so moved by the song that he wrote it directly into the film. In a 2022 interview with IndieWire, Del Rio recalled: “I also wanted the beautiful girls in the balcony, Laura Harring and Naomi Watts, to experience it live. They were present while I was doing my scene, so I sang to them.”

The result was a scene so emotionally charged it became iconic, a cinematic moment often studied for its surrealism, symbolism, and vulnerability.

Beyond Mulholland Drive, Del Rio collaborated again with David Lynch in Twin Peaks: The Return, performing at the Roadhouse in the show’s eerie final episodes. Her music was also featured in Sin City and other Hollywood projects, but it was always her connection with Lynch’s dreamlike world that elevated her legacy.

Known for her richly operatic voice and emotional depth, Rebekah Del Rio blended classic Latin ballads with noir aesthetics, earning her a devoted following, particularly among fans of alternative cinema and dark pop culture.

Tributes poured in on social media, with fans and peers celebrating her artistry and her irreplaceable contribution to one of modern cinema’s most poignant scenes. One user wrote, “Rebekah Del Rio didn’t just sing ‘Llorando’—she tore a hole through the screen and sang to your soul.”

As film historians and David Lynch devotees revisit her work, Rebekah Del Rio’s artistry continues to echo. Whether through her hypnotic performance at Club Silencio or her collaborations with Hollywood’s most enigmatic auteur, Rebekah Del Rio leaves behind a voice that can never be forgotten.