Caitlyn Jenner Returns, Glenn Close Joins in Star-Studded Trailer for The Kardashians Season 7

Hulu has released the first trailer for The Kardashians Season 7, teasing an explosive mix of nostalgia and fresh drama. Premiering October 23 on Hulu in the U.S. and Disney+ internationally, the new season marks the return of Caitlyn Jenner to the Kardashian-Jenner fold—her first on-camera appearance with the family since the early seasons of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

The trailer shows Caitlyn Jenner visiting the family home ahead of a planned sale, sparking a wave of emotions from Kris Jenner, who is seen fighting back tears. “It’s the end of an era,” she says.







Glenn Close, Sarah Paulson and Niecy Nash Join the Party

The teaser also highlights a surprising guest list: Oscar-winner Glenn Close, Sarah Paulson, and Niecy Nash appear alongside Kim Kardashian, who is filming Ryan Murphy’s upcoming drama All Fair (set to debut in November). Footage shows Kardashian sharing drinks with her high-profile co-stars, offering fans a rare behind-the-scenes glimpse of her transition from reality star to serious actor.

Rob Kardashian also makes a rare appearance, adding to the sense of “old times” that fans have been craving.

Kim’s Paris Robbery Testimony Takes Center Stage

Beyond the glamour, the trailer hints at some of the season’s more emotional storylines. One key arc will follow Kim Kardashian’s testimony against the men who robbed her in Paris in 2016, an ordeal that saw over $6 million worth of jewelry stolen. Cameras capture her preparing for the trial, adding a legal and deeply personal dimension to the show’s trademark glitz.

The official synopsis promises that the family “must revisit their past as they chase passions that push them further than ever before” while continuing to “redefine their legacy.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Kardashians (@kardashianshulu)

Behind the Cameras

Season 7 continues under the stewardship of Fulwell 73’s Ben Winston alongside executive producers Danielle King, Emma Conway, Elizabeth Jones, and Erin Foye. Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner all return as both stars and executive producers.

With new episodes dropping Thursdays, Hulu and Disney+ are positioning The Kardashians Season 7 as the family’s most ambitious installment yet—bridging their storied past with new ventures and headline-making drama.