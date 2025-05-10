Statue of Motörhead Icon Lemmy Kilmister Unveiled in Hometown of Burslem

A towering new tribute now stands in the heart of Burslem, Stoke-on-Trent, immortalising one of heavy metal’s most enduring legends—Lemmy Kilmister. On Friday, hundreds of fans gathered in Market Place to witness the unveiling of a 2.25-metre bronze statue of the late Motörhead frontman, marking ten years since his death and celebrating the 50th anniversary of the band’s founding.

The statue, crafted by acclaimed local sculptor Andy Edwards, captures Lemmy in his iconic pose in Burslem—singing into a raised microphone while wielding his signature Rickenbacker bass guitar. Cast in black-colored bronze, the tribute not only recreates his onstage energy but also contains a poignant personal touch: some of Lemmy’s ashes have been embedded into the sculpture, carried in by a procession of motorbikes during the ceremony.

Lemmy Kilmister, born Ian Fraser Kilmister in Burslem in 1945, became a global symbol of rock and roll defiance and authenticity. His career began in the early 1970s with the psychedelic rock band Hawkwind before he founded Motörhead in 1975. With 23 studio albums and a musical style that fused punk energy with metal aggression, Motörhead carved a distinct path in rock history, thanks mainly to Lemmy’s gravelly vocals, thunderous bass lines, and relentless charisma.

The unveiling ceremony drew fans and figures close to Lemmy Kilmister’s legacy, including former Motörhead guitarist Phil Campbell, who praised the sculpture as “amazing.” The statue stands as a memorial and a local landmark, bringing a sense of pride and remembrance to the community where Lemmy’s story began.

For sculptor Andy Edwards, this statue was deeply personal. “Lemmy was my hero growing up. Of all the figures in music, there aren’t that many that have the unique stature that Lemmy does,” he said. “He’s like an avatar of the purest spirit of rock and roll—he’s one of us. I think it’s right that it has been made locally.”

Andy Edwards is known for his lifelike and emotionally resonant public art. He has previously sculpted figures like The Beatles, Bob Marley, Sir Alex Ferguson, Muhammad Ali, and the Bee Gees. With Lemmy, he aimed to capture the look and soul of a man whose music and persona inspired generations.

Lemmy Kilmister passed away on December 28, 2015, shortly after being diagnosed with prostate cancer. His death marked the end of Motörhead, but his influence has only grown. Now, with this striking new statue, his hometown ensures that the memory of its most famous son lives on—in metal, music, and myth.