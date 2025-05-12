Connect with us

Amber Heard Announces Birth of Twins in a Mother's Day Post

Johnny Depp The Rum Diary, Drive Angry, Zombieland, and Aquaman

Amber Heard Announces Birth of Twins in a Mother's Day Post

Amber Heard has shared news with her fans, announcing the birth of her twins in a touching Instagram post published on Mother’s Day. The 39-year-old actor revealed she had welcomed a daughter named Agnes and a son named Ocean, calling the moment a “completion” of her family and saying she was “elated beyond words.”

The announcement was accompanied by a photo of three small pairs of feet—symbolising Amber Heard’s new twins alongside her first daughter, Oonagh, who was born in 2021. Amber Heard reflected on her journey to motherhood, writing: “Becoming a mother by myself and on my own terms despite my own fertility challenges has been the most humbling experience of my life.”

Amber Heard has been vocal about her decision to pursue motherhood independently. In 2021, when announcing Oonagh’s birth, she publicly stated her hope that society would begin to “normalise” the choice to have children without marriage. “I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way,” she wrote at the time.

This Mother’s Day, her message struck a similarly empowering tone. She described her children as part of the family she had “strived to build for years” and said she chose motherhood “responsibly and thoughtfully.” Amber Heard added: “To all the moms, wherever you are today and however you got here, my dream family and I are celebrating with you.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Amber Heard (@amberheard)

Known for roles in films such as The Rum Diary, Drive Angry, Zombieland, and Aquaman, Amber Heard’s personal life has often been as high-profile as her acting career. She was married to actor Johnny Depp from 2015 to 2016. Their brief marriage and subsequent legal battles dominated headlines for years.

After the couple’s divorce, they each accused the other of domestic abuse, leading to two high-profile defamation cases. In 2020, Johnny Depp lost a UK libel case against The Sun newspaper, which had called him a “wife-beater” based on allegations from Heard. Then, in 2022, the world closely followed a six-week defamation trial in Virginia, where Johnny Depp sued Amber Heard over a 2018 Washington Post op-ed in which she described herself as a survivor of domestic abuse. Though Johnny Depp was not named, the jury found Amber Heard liable for defamation and awarded Johnny Depp $15 million in damages.

Johnny Depp Saddles Up for Dior Cowboy Ad Shot Near Amber Heard’s Home in Spain

Despite the intense public scrutiny over the past few years,  Amber Heard has largely stayed out of the spotlight since the trial, relocating to Spain and maintaining a low profile. Her recent post signals a shift in focus to family and a private life centred on motherhood.

The announcement has been met with a wave of congratulations and support online. As Amber Heard embraces life with her three children, her message resonates as one of resilience, autonomy, and hope—a celebration of motherhood on her own terms.


